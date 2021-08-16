For years I have visited Roaring River State Park, pursuing the wily trout in the clear waters of Roaring River. Without bragging too much, I have enjoyed quite a bit of success. To my addled mind, there's not anything better than seeing a trout rise to a fly at the end of my line.
Second to pursuing trout, I have enjoyed eating at the dining establishments in Cassville, from the down-home cooking at the Sunrise Family Restaurant to Tex-Mex cuisine at El Mariachi. Cassville is not very big in terms of population, but it has restaurants to suit all tastes.
However, this year, I will not be taking my usual trip to Cassville, to the restaurants or to the various motels near to the state park. Southwest Missouri has breathtakingly high cases of COVID-19.
Indeed, the hospitals in Joplin and Springfield are bursting at the seams with unvaccinated people who have contracted COVID-19. The hospitals in Springfield – CoxHealth and Mercy – have no more beds in their intensive care units (ICUs) and are sending very sick patients to hospitals in Kansas City and St. Louis.
The new cases of COVID-19 are rising in those cities, too, and soon their hospitals may no longer be an option.
Note that the cases in Joplin and Springfield are mostly among the unvaccinated. The CEO of CoxHealth recently stated that 98% of ICU COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated persons.
It is suspected that most citizens are aware of the most recent advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that people should wear masks in areas with high rates of COVID-19. Those opposed to wearing masks claim that the CDC advice is “confusing.”
That is simply not true.
The advice is clear, and I am wearing a mask whenever I go out to shop at the local grocery stores in central Missouri.
I am not at all happy about this turn of events. My mask — an N95 model — while effective at protecting others, is uncomfortable because breathing becomes more difficult and my glasses fog up.
That those unvaccinated folks in Southwest Missouri cause this state to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the USA, and that that, in turn, causes the CDC to issue advice that ends in mask-wearing in Missouri, angers me.
Without any doubt, my place of residence in Boone County has not escaped the outbreak of new cases of COVID-19. The local newspaper, which keeps track of such things, has posted daily the number of new cases. Those have ranged from a low of 55 to a high of 172. It is telling that most of those new cases are people who have not been vaccinated. While local hospitals have, so far, been able to accommodate the rising tide, sooner or later, the ICUs at the hospitals will be overwhelmed.
So, yes, I am angry that I am wearing a mask because the unvaccinated have caused new cases of COVID-19 to spike. This is as true in Central Missouri as it is in Southwest Missouri.
Apparently the unvaccinated choose to believe the lies contained in Twitter and Facebook messages, which are mostly based on beliefs and not reality. I choose to believe science and real data as relied upon by the CDC. But I am still angry.