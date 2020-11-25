This fall I fulfilled a long term ambition and purchased a hybrid electric car.
I have always had a preoccupation will fuel efficiency, typically driving a small car — when not bicycle riding — while accelerating prudently and coasting well ahead of stop lights, etc. After some consumer research and a couple months now behind the wheel, I am still far from an expert. But inspired by conversations lately with family and friends, here’s a brief hybrid car FAQ.
Do you have to learn how to operate a hybrid electric car differently?
No, other than the new-fangled electric displays in any vehicle, and how every automaker puts buttons in different places, the operation is similar. It switches between gas and electric modes automatically, with the driver not noticing much unless specifically paying attention.
What about the range before needing to plug it in to recharge?
Well, if it were all Electric Vehicle (or “EV”), yes one would. But that’s an advantage of a hybrid, which has both a standard gas-powered engine coupled with an electric motor. The gas motor charges the electric portion occasionally as it drives, so it does not need to be plugged in. Now, some hybrid models have a plug-in option, too, but those seem to be ones designed with larger battery capacities.
Does it need different fuel, such an Premium or E-85?
No, most hybrids take just regular 87 octane gasoline; except some luxury brands do call for Premium, like their all-gas models do. However, E-85 is a high-ethanol mix only for “flex fuel” vehicles and is a whole other ball game, unrelated to electric.
Do you really get as good gas mileage as they claim?
Pretty much, though hot rodding around like a bat out of hell isn’t going to maximize any car’s efficiency potential. In some unscientific experiments, it seems that in normal driving where you might get high 20s MPG with an all-gas engine, this hybrid registers about 40-ish — near the EPA rating of 42 MPG. Prudent driving is yielding mid-40s, while babying it in some low traffic situations has eked just over 50 MPG. Newer versions keep improving.
And colder weather does hinder battery performance some.
Can a hybrid go in all-electric mode for some distance?
Depending on the model, some with larger battery packs (and specific Eco Mode settings) say they can go 25 to 50 miles in all EV.
Are just small cars available in a hybrid?
Certainly not. Some electric/hybrid models used to be distinctive small car styles, but there is a trend of having different power plant options under the hood of standard vehicle models: all gas or hybrid, distinguished by a different badge. While U.S. sedan sales wane, particularly popular small SUVs, hybrid options are reaching car-like fuel efficiencies these days.
The stereotype had been for electric/hybrid drivers to desire the distinctiveness and take pride in being overtly environmentally conscious, as well as tech-savvy. But for others, this newer incognito approach is fine if not preferable, perhaps being motivated more by fantastic gas mileage than touting any green credentials.
In fact, while researching hybrids, one family member turned up their nose at the thought of a Prius in the driveway, as “that’s what all the hippie girls at school drive.” Well, maybe so, but for practical matters, I got a standard-type looking sedan, with the hybrid innards, to keep it all on the down low.
What about drawbacks?
Hybrid car systems do add complexity, and maybe not every mechanic is so familiar. Environmentally, the added batteries aren’t exactly grown in a sunflower patch. They say the packs last longer these days, and individual cells can be tested and swapped out. Still, I like it, but understand it’s no panacea. Everything has tradeoffs.
While visionary hot shots like Elon Musk and other electric super cars are always in the news, in China a small EV aimed at working class urbanites is selling like hot cakes for one-tenth the price of a Tesla.
In fact, why haven’t the USPS mail trucks been converted to all EV years ago? These glorified golf carts make lots of stops, cover short distances daily and have limited cargo needs.
Electric power is revolutionizing small personal transportation, as electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and scooters take off. While petroleum’s amazing concentrated power output will still power airplanes.
While China and California are making markets for EVs via mandates, Washington D.C. hands out tax credits for luxury electric car buyers who could’ve afforded one anyway.
A better natural incentive here would be to restore Missouri’s artificially low fuel tax — and toll the interstates — to rates that sufficiently pay for our road network. Then let consumers decide what works for them, whether based on higher gas prices and/or environmental concerns.