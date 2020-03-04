The lack of affordable housing in Columbia perplexes many.
Some blame greedy developers who overlook providing for the poor, while others point at onerous government rules that add unnecessary costs to construction.
The powers that be in city hall certainly take the former view, so they continually declare the need to “do something.” They formed a Land Trust program, among others.
The state provides tax credits to subside developers of low-income housing. The Feds have thrown tons of money at it for a good part of the last century. They say it’s never enough.
The housing market, however, is complex.
Indeed, behind the subsidies and regulations there are market forces in there somewhere. The supply of land, utility hookups and streets, building materials and construction labor ebb and flow over time. As we discovered in the housing bubble more than a decade ago, consumption of housing has been juiced to an unreasonable degree.
But the federal government has found it politically popular to subside housing in many ways. The Federal Reserve has had a program of ever-lower interest rates for over a generation, dropping mortgage rates below 3%.
The stated intention of these fiscal and monetary policies is to make housing more affordable, but darn it if many Americans end up just buying more houses than they would otherwise. This artificial demand for land, materials, labor, etc. pushes up housing prices, for both rich and poor.
Those that blame local building and zoning codes have their points. A questioner at a recent City Council candidate forum at the Columbia Board of Realtors cited the local building codes that add about $6,000 to the price of a home. I hear of contractors stuck in bureaucratic traps getting different answers from various inspectors, which adds hidden costs that naturally get passed on to buyers.
That may not be a big deal on a $700,000 home, but for a $200,000 home it is noticeable. On the lower end it helps explain why homes below $100,000 in Columbia have gone the way of the dodo bird. And with new housing pinched, older housing demand is higher, pushing prices up — and affordability down.
With these (however unintentional) regressive policies, it should be no surprise that nearly a third of Columbia households are “burdened” with spending over 30% of their income on housing, according to the U.S. Census.
Still, it seems the planners and rule-makers do have good intentions. The many rules are by design to ensure a minimum standard of housing quality exists in the community. The desire for quality housing for everyone means substandard housing is prevented, which does sound beneficial. Nobody wants slums in town.
Still, I am perplexed because there are lots of ways to put up an inexpensive dwelling on one of the vacant lots in Columbia. So I asked around to a few acquaintances knowledgeable about local real estate:
Why doesn’t somebody just park a trailer or RV there? Not allowed.
How about one of these cool tiny homes that hipsters go for? Not up to code.
What about a yurt or eco-friendly straw-bale structure? Can’t do it.
Those new factory-fabricated modular homes pieced together economically on site? Ditto.
Could you even use second hand lumber to save money on a new house? No way.
Which lead me to an epiphany: Perhaps we have a low-income housing crisis because providing low-income housing in Columbia is illegal. They lock down the rules that prices out poorer people, then the city turns around and claims to be their savior by approving all sorts of programs and subsidies to try and make up the difference.
Since lower-income workers — including lots of city employees — can’t afford to live in town, many instead live in rural Boone or neighboring counties. Other poorer folks are left homeless, living in their car, on the street or in a tent in the woods — black market dwellings unsupervised by the city, surviving in anarchy on the edges of civilization.
The free marketeers will not have their way in CoMo, as building codes are programmed in our civic DNA. We don’t have much say in Jefferson City or D.C. or Wall Street, but we could do well to be mindful of some modest local reforms to help a little.
As the speaker at the City’s recent Low Income Housing Summit suggested:
- Allow pilot projects in some neighborhoods to try different strategies.
- Be flexible with variances for mother-in-law cottages, small houses and in-fill projects.
Some neighborhood “protections” can be reasonable, but some (and in aggregate) have effectively become prohibitions against creative low cost and low frills housing opportunities to serve working class residents in our community.
Believe it or not, builders, nonprofits and other residents are waiting to fill the void to serve this tragically underserved demographic, and help heal the hamstrung low-income housing market, if industrious and creative people were simply allowed to do so.
Steve Spellman hosts “The Mid-Missouri Freedom Forum” on 89.5 KOPN at 5 p.m. every Tuesday.