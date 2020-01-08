The Columbia City Council has a new task for the New Year: Finalize ordinances for short-term rental units coordinated by online services such as Airbnb.
Short-term rental units are essentially hotel alternatives, but they use existing housing stock around the community. They are like rental housing, but instead of longer-term leases by the month or year, they are rented by the night or week.
Similar to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, which don’t own cars or employ drivers, services like Airbnb don’t own or manage buildings.
Each listing is essentially a glorified classified ad, leveraging the power of the internet to allow entrepreneurs to provide an innovative service to a community.
But like anything that empowers people to interact in new, beneficial ways, these customer services involve real people in the real world and can cause real problems.
Not every residential host with an Airbnb listing is considerate of the surrounding neighborhood, for example. Not every guest is nice and responsible.
Not every local resident appreciates how this changes the neighborhood. Not every community realizes immediately how partial exclusion from the hotel tax will shortchange the economy.
So Columbia is looking at ordinances to address some of these legitimate concerns. But curbing undesirable outcomes with sensible regulations can be a tough call.
One legitimate issue the city is addressing would separate units that are “hosted” by a property owner on site from those that are “unhosted.”
There is natural oversight and accountability when the owner/operator is on site while the renter is there. In fact, this was the origin of Airbnb, where hospitable hosts could occasionally rent out a spare room in their home and give local advice to engaged travelers around the kitchen table.
This quaint, low-key model is more of a side gig on the property, like holding a garage sale or a lemonade stand on the curb. City ordinances should be sensitive to these humble operators by giving them a light touch.
The unhosted unit is a different animal. They can be prone to becoming rambunctious party houses, for example, that become the bane of established neighbors.
I listened to a podcast recently by a self-described anarchist who seeks non-governmental solutions to societal issues. Even this anarchist expressed shock that Airbnbs had not directly addressed the party-house issue, as it poses a risk to everyone in the marketplace and fodder for regulators to come down hard on all of them.
Nonetheless, units that are primarily short-rental units most of the year (that is, the owner rarely if ever lives there) should be treated like any similar business. They need to conform to zoning rules, inspections and other oversight.
Another legitimate issue is making sure these short-term rentals collect the full hotel tax. Whether one likes this tax or not, if we have regulations in place, they ought to apply to all enterprises in the same category.
Like the internet sales tax loophole, it wasn’t a big deal years ago, but it is now.
Depending on whom you talk to, between 300 and 600 units are already being offered as short-term rentals around town, and some having been operating for years.
But it is difficult for operators who have been working in an unregulated environment to now stomach new requirements and costs.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Michael MacMann has pointed out that many hosts will see any new rules as rights being yanked away. He has also been quoted as saying that detailed oversight or enforcement of rules for all such units in the community "is impossible.”
Yes, passing rules may feel like a solution, but what degree of surveillance would be required to make sure homeowners live on their property and keep a complete tally of the number of renters staying overnight?
Would hosts need special permission upfront to operate at all? What happens if they aren't available 24/7? Would their day jobs need to be restricted to a certain number of hours?
When this new service appeared several years ago, state government should have been on top of it and integrated short-rentals into our state’s existing legal, regulatory and tax system.
Like ride-sharing services and even Bird scooters, rules should have been established that to apply statewide, while cities and counties were allowed limited discretion for local control.
Instead, cities like Columbia are left to their own devices to figure out what to do, while playing catch-up to companies with ever-evolving platforms.
These cities are now left to sort out the wrinkles between willing producers and willing consumers.
It's a headache that could have been avoided, and smart communities like Columbia should begin to look out for these services rather than being blind-sided over and over again.