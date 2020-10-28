Of all the troubles in the world today, something really good happened: Amy Coney Barrett will serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.
It is inarguable that Barrett is a good, fine American. She is a highly regarded scholar, instructor, lawyer and judge. In her heartwarming remarks at the White House last month, she described being the understudy of the late Justice Scalia, the mother of seven children and wife of a supportive husband.
Her resume is exactly the kind of pedigree that “We The People” should desire in a leader to serve our country at such a high level. She stands on her own merits. She is no crony.
However, as reports of her Senate confirmation give the factual details of the process in one sentence, in the very next, they dive into speculation about how she’d likely vote on this or that controversial topic. Some even imagine her potentially corrupted bias for the fellow who tapped her if the presidential election next week goes to pot and the case plops in the court’s lap.
Also reported is the widespread joy, and anguish, about her prompt appointment.
First, it is very legitimate that once a Supreme Court jurist can no longer serve, a new nominee be submitted for review in reasonably short order, regardless of the political persuasion of the nominating president or the majority party in the Senate.
Of course, back in early 2016 after the sudden passing of Justice Scalia, Obama was ready to nominate a replacement but the GOP Senate majority said being an election year, they should wait until after a vote of the people for a new president.
This was obviously a dishonest ploy, and I did not agree with it at all. In fact, I recall a community gathering at that time that featured our Sen. Roy Blunt, and I broke the ice during Q&A time challenging this delayed nomination idea. His response was basically that I wouldn’t want an Obama nominee to the court.
They did the incorrect thing back then but the correct thing now by moving forward.
It is interesting how close to an election a nomination should be made. Scalia died in February, about eight months before the presidential election, while Ginsburg passed in mid-September, just a month and a half before.
More important to consider is how much longer the current president, and senators, will be in place — so Inauguration Day ought to be the cut off. If we had an honest, fair-dealing government, even if a justice died the week before, or even after, a presidential election, a new justice still ought to be submitted and current Senate go through the process.
Also, though we can appreciate Justice Ginsburg’s service on the court for over two and half decades, it was not “her” seat to be now filled with someone like her; as neither did Scalia’s 30 years there form an ideological engraving on a particular chair.
In reality, SCOTUS nominations are indeed politically charged, and that’s too bad. I felt sorry for Ginsburg over the last year or two as her health declined but supposed she felt unable or unwilling to take a well-deserved retirement for fear Trump would replace her with an ideological opposite. Justices should not feel like hostages in this way.
The Supreme Court decides too many fundamental issues. Many cases are legit, but many ought to never get there. Our nation has also drifted apart from itself, and the Supreme Court is where we take our dysfunctional arguments, which many factions of our body politic don’t even know how to reconcile.
Look around: We are a nation with divergent core beliefs, which is not on the same page with itself. Therefore, even when a case is decided, it seems that is no true resolution, as the political activism industrial complex concocts how to take another crack at “winning” the next time.
You, dear reader, may not like Amy Coney Barrett; you may be suspicious of her, or even just plain hate her guts. But she is brilliant, humble and a great American, already becoming an inspiration for young women, working moms and everyone. All of us will be better off with Justice Barrett serving us for decades to come.