They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Perhaps, determining what is an “essential” gathering is, too.
Particularly the debate about whether religious gatherings, commonly called church services in general, should be allowed to resume amid this era of continued concern over contagion.
Whether church is essential to maintaining the basics of life — such as food, water, shelter, clothing, emergency medical care and the like — no, in-person gatherings of a spiritual nature are not vital to one’s short-term physical survival. But the question is: Are they equally, or more or less, important to continuing our existence as the restaurant, tavern or gymnasium?
By the way, churches are able to open, but there are strict limits still.Some houses of worship have participated in an allowed restricted opening while others have decided it is not yet worth the bother, and/or risk, of doing so.
Many see the value in religious services; others are indifferent while some even see them as a negative influence on the attendees and society overall.
To those whom these spiritual gatherings are important, there is certainly an acute pent-up demand after months of isolating quarantine. Numerous individuals and families who are members of a local congregation find a strong sense of community and belonging to the group. They enjoy the fellowship of other parishioners. They feel uplifted by the communal worship of their shared deity, the emotional support of fellow believers. Some affectionately call each other brother or sister and might only see each other once a week, during these typical weekend gatherings.
Humans are social creatures, so effectively cutting off these opportunities leaves many members at a noticeable loss.
Many religious groups have shifted their gatherings online the last few months. It seemed like a short-term workaround that is now looking more like an intermediate-term solution.
Even if churches were allowed more leeway on reopening precautions, surely some congregants would opt not to risk joining a larger group gathering, and certainly nobody would be forced to attend against their will.
But that is not the logic of public health officials, as anyone taking what is considered to be undue risk anywhere becomes a risk to the collective public health everywhere.
As it was with the horror of (obviously non-religious) gatherings of a different sort this weekend of partiers on the Lake of The Ozarks, which hit national news and blew up Facebook, were depicted as not just potentially suicidal but domestic hygiene terrorists.
Some downplay nonprofit religious organization as not being a business.
Well, modern churches, for good or for bad, though not reporting taxable profit and loss, are most certainly economic participants. They receive (voluntary) revenues from paying attendees. They often employ staff, paying wages and benefits, as do public educational institutions.
Good-sized ones might have annual budgets over $1 million. They buy and sell real estate and hire contractors to design and build meeting sanctuaries, Sunday school classrooms and activity centers.
Churches buy food and drink, craft supplies, computers, paper, etc. like any other business, through similar purchasing channels. Although, many also often redistribute some cash inflows to other charities, both locally and globally.
Like a small business, when they are open, they collect revenue, commonly via an offering plate. But even while closed, many members still give online or likely mail in their gift checks.
There is another angle to church reopening, being the Christian duty to respect government authorities and be a good citizen and an attractive role model for the faith.
Romans 13:1-2 is hard teaching to American Christians these days, that, “(l)et everyone be subject to the governing authorities...(who) have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.”
Now, this was written in the days of an empirical Caesar cult, where a fellow in Rome claimed to be both king and god. Believers in the first century A.D. disbelieved in Caesar’s deity, so they were an outlaw bunch, meeting in small groups in hosts’ homes incognito since modern church buildings were not a thing.
Today, we have a different deal, as democratic institutions make us feel like we all have a say in what our government does and who the sitting authorities may be, and we have certain freedoms the government can’t intrude upon, such as the right to assemble and the freedom of religion.
With church buildings largely closed, parishioners are certainly missing out on what they likely find essential to life and a meaningful existence, however tangibly immeasurable that may be. Public officials and health departments declare more overriding priorities.
These days are unprecedented for all of us, so priorities in a declared pandemic make such judgment calls difficult and, therefore, naturally controversial.
