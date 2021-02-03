The city of Columbia started its new residential trash collection regime this week.
Like a good subscriber, you, dear reader, likely got your first allotment of official large black bags, which are now required if you want your trash picked up at the curb.
Also, there is the refreshing news that curbside recycling pickup is resuming.
The new “pay as you throw” model is the best aspect of the new program. Until now, everyone paid the same flat rate regardless of how much trash they put out. That was unfair to those who tend to produce relatively little garbage, who have effectively subsidized bigger trash producers.
Now everybody has a rough baseline under which if you use fewer bags than they give you over time, you pay just the flat rate. So only those who need more bags pay more, hence the “pay as you throw” slogan. Still, it is an overall cost increase, though realized only by those who use it the most.
Many residents are glad that curbside recycling is resuming. Restoring the service to every other week is likely sufficient for most households and a good cost savings for the utility.
Still, those desiring roll carts are left out in the cold, as trash is politicized because it is a socialized operation. And in a democracy, if you don’t have a majority of collective votes on a decision, you lose.
The biggest problem is that the city refuses to relent from its continued stranglehold on residential trash services. Citizens are forced to subscribe to the city’s socialist monopoly whether they like it or not.
Ideally, we would have competitive bids from private providers to run the whole town, or at least certain neighborhoods, if not offering comprehensive trash choice to all individual households.
With only officially branded bags being picked up now, the city has now established a trash bag monopoly, as well.
Nonetheless, any new system will take some getting used to, and people will adjust.
Citizens might now buy fewer other types of bags, causing stores to alter their inventories. Or they buy new, larger trash cans that fit the new official bags. Or they use more smaller bags, like those white kitchen bags, and put them all inside the official big bags.
With the extra bags having a cost of $2/each, their value is now artificially higher than a similar noncity logo bag. There will therefore likely develop secondary markets for extra bags. Parents and grandparents gifting extra bags to their younger family members’ households with kids, etc. Neighbors selling their extra bags to each other for either the $2 face value, or offering a “friends and family” discount, of say a buck, or gifting a bag or two to someone in a pinch.
Petty burglars might be attracted to official city bags stored in garages and swipe residents’ unguarded stashes. Counterfeiters might get in on the act eventually, too, particularly if the price of extra bags is significantly increased in the future. Watch out for Craigslist and the dark web for such black market black bags.
Residents will complain, as is already the case, which should be naturally expected when people are given any “take it or leave it” program, as some will certainly opt for the latter.
Speaking of leaving it, Darkow had an insightful cartoon a while back about rouge trash producers throwing their extra garbage into unattended dumpsters, say, behind local businesses. It’s funny because it’s true.
When curbside recycling ended and the other collection centers overflowed, I noticed behind a restaurant in an area of town I frequent, the recycle dumpsters apparently got discovered and started to regularly overflow, too. The adjacent brown trash dumpster could likewise get discovered in the coming months, as numerous residents start running out of their sanctioned bag allowance.
The “pay as you throw” system will indeed likely inspire a new awareness among many about how much trash we produce and look to reduce our waste, as the city intends. Many will figure out how to stuff more trash into each bag; some folks will get used to buying bags more often, just as we will all find routine in explaining this seemingly foreign new trash regime to our ou-of-town acquaintances.
Still, most households will simply start using the new bags, mark their calendar for which is their recycling week and carry on with life.