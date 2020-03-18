We’ve never experienced anything like this. A full-fledged global pandemic in our lifetime.
Authorizes talked up several maybes over the years: bird flu, swine flu, a tough strain of seasonal flu, SARS, anthrax, Ebola, etc. Many came to see such cyclical reports as “the boy who cried wolf.”
And from a chair in middle America, it seemed so foreign late last month: someplace in China we’d likely never heard of, to faraway Iran and Italy, to the coasts of the U.S.; until two cases in mid-Missouri were announced Tuesday.
Big cities, particularly international travel hubs, were at greater risk of rapid contagion than Columbia. Small towns and rural areas in “fly-over country” are naturally at lower risk still. The farmer in Audrain County is logically less worried about all this than the Roman cosmopolitan.
Therefore, the message we hear day-in and day-out now is certainly shaped by the fact that more than 50% of the world’s population lives in urban areas. Leaders of world governments live in big cities, as do the CEOs of major companies, as well as reporters of major news networks. Their world is similar to the world we live in here in mid-Missouri but not identical.
Yet our habits have prudently changed as precaution for the wave of infection reaching our community, which came Tuesday.
I usually conserve paper towels but am conspicuously using more in recent days. I wash my hands more often and have stopped shaking hands as a greeting. Along with taking those 1,000 milligrams vitamin C powder drinks daily, I have the inclination to ingest more fresh fruit and water instead of sugary drinks. A reinvigorated immune system is good.
Our lifestyles have been abruptly altered the last couple weeks. In waves of announcements coming by the hour , the rhythm of our own community is progressively shutting down, institution by institution.
MU switched to online classes, and Columbia Public Schools followed suit Monday by announcing a several-week hiatus. All sorts of local workers are being re-equipped to work from home until further notice, by choice and/or edict. Churchgoers this weekend had in-home internet video church, and it’s looking like this Easter might resemble the house church model of first-century believers. You could add links to local content here, but I don't.
But perhaps pandemic is validation for the habitual neat-freak, the hypochondriac and the germaphobe. We have all now adopted some degree of their traits.
With the run on basic necessities (as before a pending snowstorm) featuring a recent global toilet paper mania, those hoarders and "preppers" don’t seem so weird after all, either. Some people have long-held the habit of maintaining a year’s worth of food storage as well as personal care products. That seemed so eccentric, until just two weeks ago.
Along with numerous restaurants and stores, many bars are closing up to reduce the spread of the virus — and due to the lack of patrons and workers.
Those countries that have maintained tight borders were said to be so xenophobic before, until even the liberal nations comprising the EU recently felt compelled to reinstate their historic border checkpoints. Perhaps Brexit and an effective U.S. southern border wall seem more prudent these last two weeks, as well.
As more quarantine measures are implemented in mid-Missouri, a mental health strain could arise — beyond an annoying cabin fever. Many people have already been living an effectively socially-isolating existence, even in crowds; so what could many days of targeted social distancing do to people’s psychological well-being?
Oddly enough we are witnessing a societal reset that many forward-looking thinkers have been waiting for. A refocus upon consumer needs vs. wants. The spring break staycation.
Even the environmentalist could see a silver lining with the severe slowdown of carbon-belching airplane traffic, with some airlines now on pace for bankruptcy before summer. Working from home and going out shopping less mean less driving and hence lower gasoline consumption.
The government powers assumed around the world are unprecedented in our lifetime, and perhaps rightly so. Who should coordinate the potential public health duties here is a legitimate question. The Trump Administration? The CDC? State government? The local health department? Local medical professionals? Parents in the home? Likely all of the above.
Once the pandemic subsides, however, it should be a concern that we don’t become accustomed to such patterns of centralized authority during much less urgent periods.