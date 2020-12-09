It looks like a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, at long last.
For months, there has been wide anticipation of this medical breakthrough being talked up like once the vaccine arises, this pandemic chapter will finally end.
But the vaccines’ initial quality is a question, as is how they are rolled out, how many willing recipients will get one, how good they will be and how long their positive effects will last.
Vaccines are an incredible modern marvel. To imagine the researchers back in the day who dared to purposefully give a well person a little bit of a contagion; it was such a radical notion, like declaring the world is not flat after all.
Several biotech firms are currently rushing their version of a COVID-19 vaccine to market, and governments are fast-tracking them by overriding the usually onerous approval process.
Once one or more versions get rolled out, the distribution logistics are incredible to consider: how to produce that volume of the vaccine liquid; producing enough vials to contain the doses, needles to deliver in the vein; how to transport the product across the nation and around the world; finding medical staff sufficient to administer the doses. Plus there’s the logistics of cars snaking around the block with drivers and passengers waiting to receive it.
Many people are glad about this, but others wonder about its safety, particularly as political leaders salivate to claim credit for pushing out something, anything, ASAP. This is not to even mention the rush-rush inoculations coming from Russia and China.
For years some people have been skeptical of vaccines at large, with these pharmaceutical nonbelievers being termed “anti-vaxxers.” Some take a natural health perspective and/or distrust the profit motives of Big Pharma or question the chemicals used to stabilize the serum, accusing these medicines of harmful side effects.
While typically portrayed as fringe, the resistance to this fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine is a much wider coalition than the typical tinfoil hat crowd. Only 58% of the public say they would be willing to take it. Maybe two-thirds of medical providers even would, NPR reported. Golly.
While people should be free to voluntarily receive the vaccine, there’s a fear entrenched among the more skeptical, inspiring memes of Hitler or Darth Vader going door to door with military personnel, ramming needles in folk’s shoulders against their will.
Given all our constitutional rights and all, a more realistic scenario among skeptics is that it won’t be mandatory but instead, just proof of inoculation would eventually be required to participate in the activities of common institutions. Say, without such a verified medical passport, you can’t come back to school or work, or enter city hall.
If that still sounds crazy, well, look at the self-monitoring medical passport CampusClear app already in use on the MU campus. Per its website, “the app also acts as a pass to provide students, faculty and staff access to designated locations.”
If vaccine adoption then lags and COVID-19 transmission persists, to the consternation of public health officials, it is very reasonable to expect such technocratic monitoring will not end there.
Even if the vaccine has wide acceptance, there are questions even among promoters about whether it will hit the target, which as with any viruses is naturally a moving one.
Reasonable minds would expect that without the advantage of long-term trials before rolling it out en masse, there will logistically be yet-unknown side effects. It is to therefore be expected that naysayers will be adamant in pointing out these news items, however rare.
It sounds like the distribution will prioritize frontline medical providers, which is sure logical. How it goes from there is being worked out and will be no doubt be controversial, too. Other countries are jockeying to get doses for their people.
How will pharmaceutical firms be compensated? Will Third World labs pirate the proprietary mixes? Will the government pay for the vaccines? Will one’s medical insurance cover it?
News reports abound as these topics develop daily.
Whether the vaccine ends up being 90% or 70% effective, that’s still a lot of folks that aren’t immune but think they are. The virus will continue to mutate, so like the seasonal flu shot that looks at last year’s trend and projects for the next winter, it will be more like Swiss cheese than a blanket.
The vaccine will be a historic milestone. It will help a lot. But it’s no silver bullet.
It won’t be a quick overnight fix, and the problem will shift. Not everybody will take it. So it’s likely the full return to normalcy will unfortunately continue to be somewhat elusive.