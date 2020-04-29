Many Christians recently observed the first Easter holiday in two millennia with believers not going to chapel. Being physically isolated from each other, there were no sunrise breakfasts, no little girls in Easter bonnets, no egg hunts.
Something was missing in people’s lives, but many participated in internet-enabled events — the next best thing. Some surely appreciated anew that the church is in fact people, not a building.
Many folks also have lamented the disruption of another mass gathering this spring, the annual Earth Day celebration. For the first time in its 50-year history, there were no marches, no signs, no drum circles, no booths in Peace Park or recycling clinics.
Something was missing in regular participants lives, too; but they also made the best of it with digital connectivity for the like-minded and calls to action.
In this day and age, Earth Day has become similar to a religious holiday, and the devoted environmentalist akin to a religious parishioner. The Earth — and its health — is often described as a higher cause than us mere humans.
Is there a creator to be worshipped, and/or do we worship the creation?
Both belief systems — like anything else — have adherents who range in their devotion.
To the moderate devotee, this is their “thing.” They practice what they preach; they live the life. They can speak calmly, though often passionately, about from where their personal motivation arises.
Some are merely cultural conformists, who don’t really understand what’s up, but the movement seems cool. You ask them a reason for their devotion, and there’s not much beyond regurgitated buzzwords like “faith” or “sustainable.”
There is also the fundamentalist, the relatively small minority who are all-in and do not get hung up much on societal conformity. Some evangelize and lead neighbors and friends to follow their lifestyle.
There’s an even smaller extreme minority who aren’t satisfied with just saving themselves, or peacefully seeking to convince others, but resort to threats and force to shape the world into their idealized visions.
They see themselves as the true believer, and all others who even question are deemed heretics. They are motivated to stand on street corners to declare their zeal.
The religious zealot hollers, “Repent sinners,” and is keen on harshly pointing out the sins of others. These extremists often dig up esoteric side teachings from a verse or so of Scripture and create a whole sect from it.
Likewise, the environmental extremist deals in condemnation, viewing humanity as the sole cause of a “climate crisis.” That humankind is committing “sins” against the Earth, and at least half-heartedly wishing there were fewer of us on it.
Both camps are represented in American politics. Beyond the Religious Right, which promotes mainstream Christians to political action, there are those who wish that even if you don’t go to church, you still should be forced to live by somebody’s specific application of the Ten Commandments.
Likewise, the more extreme factions within the environmental movement “progressively” push government ever to the left, obviously inspired by the tenets of (small-c) communism, with a necessarily global jurisdiction. There is an instructive quip that the modern environmental movement is analogous to a watermelon: conspicuously green on the outside, but deep red on the inside.
Both religious and environmental groups have priests and prophets. In fact, a new environmental high priestess from Sweden ceremoniously sojourned by boat last year to be ordained at the U.N. Her sermons inspire millions of followers, perhaps reaching more than Billy Graham ever did.
Both can have fringe doomsday cultists, as well. There are some religious zealots who believe they have figured out the day and time of the rapture and/or the second coming of Jesus Christ. The environmental extremist is convinced the global ecosystem will collapse in a short period of time; like we only have five years of life as we know it, and sea levels are going to engulf New York City next week.
These Kool-Aid drinking “Chicken Littles” disgrace the more reasonable folks in their movements ... and attract general opposition.
There is a moral code to each that even nonbelievers can benefit from. The Golden Rule to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” sounds like a universal peace prescription, regardless of whom you consider to be god. The three R’s of ecology to “reduce, reuse, recycle” also make for a very practical and prudent mantra, whether you drive a Prius or not.
People want to be a part of something larger, whether worshipping a deity, some particular person or humanity in general, or the perceived conditions on the crust of the planet upon which we all reside. As our society becomes more polarized, groups have taken on religious traits, and our holidays follow suit.
