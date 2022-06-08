Another deranged person in a corner of our country with darkness in his heart went postal. Caring people nationwide feel heartbroken, and rightly so.
There are calls to “do something,” like further fortifying all the schools and the predictable old saw calling for “common sense” gun control.
It would sure be nice if new rules keeping the young, violent, criminal-minded, maladjusted and/or insane from buying weapons in a store would actually work. These measures could be rolled out, and implemented, and the gun rights folks would complain.
But occasional mass shootings would unfortunately still occur by some other non-banned demographic, or someone who got a gun illegally in violation of new or old gun restrictions that weren't enforced.
And these gun control measures, however carefully crafted, have to ultimately be enforced by law enforcement agents, all armed themselves with high-caliber guns.
While it’s popular to blame the weapon, some observers astutely point to the mental health problems of these shooters who take the lives of others, or apparently feel so bad about their own existence that they turn the gun on themselves to end their own.
Here's is a hypothetical scenario to consider: What if your car broke down in a dark alley and several burly men came around a corner. Upon spotting you, they started running in your direction.
After your likely initial dread, would it make you feel any better to learn these fellows had just come from a prayer meeting?
What if these gents made a habit of this gathering, regularly listening to peace-loving, moral teachings?
What joy and relieved laughter might the motorist feel if learning that a men's Bible study had reflected upon the story of the Good Samaritan earlier that very evening?
What if from a young age their parents and elders taught their impressionable hearts and minds that a higher being created them and ingrained every human with this deity’s own likeness?
That on the wall of their home, or house of worship or school always had a set of, say, 10 moral rules that included not to murder or steal or be envious of anyone else’s stuff?
Might one exposed to such a philosophical culture be inclined to be sensitive to the value of all human life?
The flip side of true belief in such a deity would mean the negative feedback from a conscience that wrongdoing would literally prevent them from sleeping at night. And risk of ostracism from their faith community. And ultimately fear that the wages of such sinful actions is condemnation to eternal death — separation from the god they worship.
To those bristling now from perceived preachy rambling here, it’s OK. This is intended to be a purely utilitarian suggestion, that some sort of moral code or religious belief has served many civilizations to maintain civil order, including keeping people from killing each other.
And even if not via some religious-based system like the Ten Commandments of Moses, then the Code of Hammurabi — something, anything!
We don’t expect churchgoers to mug motorists in the street. Not sure I’ve ever heard of a Hasidic Jew who’s taken up burglary. Or a devout Buddhist shooting up the local shopping center.
And when one does hear about numerous Catholic priests who molest kids and a leadership that does little to stop them, it becomes so much more shocking.
Would you have a better chance of a lost wallet being returned from a heavy metal concert or a Southern gospel picnic?
I'd suggest that numerous attendees might be stopping all of their personal activities at the picnic to to find the rightful owner of the billfold.
Where would you have a higher likelihood of being stabbed, a drugged-out rave at 3 a.m. or a Chopin recital some early evening in Jesse Auditorium? Which world would we rather live in?
Like it or not, there are more deadly weapons in the world today than can possibly be managed by any central authority. These days, potentially deadly firearm components can be made at home by anybody with a 3D printer and wi-fi, without anyone’s permission or license.
Dirty bombs and nuclear devises powerful enough to cause havoc in a large city can be transported by non-state actors in an ordinary pickup truck.
Actions and words stem from the heart and the mind. Culture matters, ethics matter.
More laws might very well yield minor benefits, but as long as violence has infected so many hearts and minds in this age of moral anarchy, genuine widespread moral revival is our best hope.