Frugality is cool again.
For years, thriftiness has been out of favor in our popular culture. Consuming more than a person needs has been what cool kids do.
For quite a while, we've been tilting toward a buy-now-pay-later economy heavily geared toward disposable items over industrial production and long-lasting durable goods.
Government officials have touted the rate of home ownership, even for citizens who moved a lot or had no interest in home maintenance. Go to college, get any degree, even if wasn't a young person’s best career path.
Pandemic-era habits whipsawed consumers back and forth, and federal helicopter stimulus money flew everywhere. Many households, banks and corporate balance sheets found themselves swimming in cash.
Meanwhile federal spending on infrastructure kept flooding the economy, and the predictable result is the steep increase in the cost of living we're seeing now for average folks.
MoDOT recently encountered this unwanted predicament — inflated short-term funding beside the inflated cost of building highways.
Even people who don’t watch the news know that groceries cost a lot more today, as do restaurant meals. Every gas station sign is a warning that those dollars in our pockets are losing value on a nearly weekly basis. Let's not even venture into a discussion about big-ticket items like homes and cars.
Here's an idea: Prudent shoppers need not be passive consumers. Old-fashioned frugality can provide a partial solution.
Shoppers can buy in bulk, take advantage of sale items and downshift to private-label and store brands. Value-oriented chains such as Aldi and Trader Joe’s have always specialized in this strategy storewide.
A bit further down the ladder are “scratch and dent” grocers such as the one east of Versailles or the small shop in central Moberly.
Clothing discounters abound, as well, saving a buck while reveling in the hunt for unusual items — Marshall’s in Columbia, TJ Maxx in Jefferson City, Home Goods in Jeff City and the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Dillard’s Clearance Center in the Capital Mall is an absolute gold mine, particularly for menswear — a warehouse of upscale, entry-level, luxury fashion at Walmart prices.
Numerous gently used consignment stores are also scattered throughout Columbia. Plato’s Closet on the east side of town and the newer Children's Orchard superstore on Nifong can be a bonanza for those who find garage sales too much of an adventure.
As the eccentric Cosmo Kramer once declared on “Seinfeld”: “Retail is for suckers.”
Saving money is back in vogue out of necessity for most folks. It's nothing new, though. It's a return to the values of our grandparents.
My maternal grandparents were farmers in Iowa, children of the Great Depression. They darn sure knew how to pinch pennies, conserve resources, grow their own food, repair their own clothes and save for a rainy day.
Even when times got tough, as the farm economy did in the 1980s, they never went without. They dried their laundry on a clothesline. They turned out the lights when they left the room.
They closed off heating vents in unused rooms through the house. When they traveled across town or to the next county, they combined errands to save time and fuel – even when gas was under a buck a gallon.
The frugal could acquire nicknames like cheapskate or miser, and sometimes that was appropriate. My uncle became incensed one Thanksgiving after Grandma rinsed off the Styrofoam plates to reuse them. (When Grandpa used yarn to repair a cardboard box of corn flakes, though, that might have gone too far.)
But just as the world caught up with germophobes and the cleanliness obsessed a few years ago, we can now take a page out of the cost cutter's playbook.
Focus on needs over wants. Repair what you’ve got instead of buying unnecessary new stuff. Pay attention to value. Be a vigilant consumer.
Develop discipline to instinctively avoid impulse purchases. Eat fresh and cook from scratch instead of buying convenient processed meals.
Yes, this may be counter-cultural, but as personal finance guru Dave Ramsey regularly says: “If you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else.”
In other words, when things get too expensive, making small sacrifices in your everyday life and getting intentional about spending habits can really pay off — a penny saved is a penny earned.
None of us has the world by a string, so for you and yours to push through this bout of global inflation, live the way your grandparents did. You might end up happier and with a lot less stress.