As collegians repopulate Columbia, it feels as if cooler fall temperatures are around the corner, as well as upcoming sports seasons.
Mizzou football, part of the elite SEC, has arguably become a type of minor league for the NFL.
There’s been a huge disconnect between supposedly amateur college athletes and the pros, dramatically realized when top college ballplayers cross the chasm via the NFL draft to become instant multi-millionaires.
Beyond the legitimate scholarship offerings of free tuition, room and board, and other campus amenities, there has apparently existed at numerous schools a black market of under-the-table compensation.
This avenue opened up some recently to allow amateur college athletes to profit from their name, imagine and likeness.
In fact, Friday’s Missourian reported that Mizzou Athletics just hired a new assistant athletic director specifically to “best support student-athletes in the NIL space.”
It is a new era where “(m)aximizing every NIL opportunity for our student-athletes is critically important and we are positioning Mizzou to be one of the nation’s innovators in NIL in the months and years ahead.”
This is a game-changer in ways we don’t yet fully realize: How fans connect with players, as well as with schools’ recruiting efforts, and motivations for players to transfer among teams.
Speaking of transfers, a number of top pro golfers were recruited with big money offers from an upstart competition circuit from Saudi Arabia. The incumbent PGA Tour got hot under the collar, threatening to blacklist players and file lawsuits against such potential turncoats, and suddenly finding righteous inspiration to criticize the Saudi government’s human rights record.
My wife closely follows the baseball Cardinals and ranks golf down there with watching paint dry. She remarked pointedly that the PGA Tour was revealing itself to be a brazen near-monopoly that "sounds like a bunch of rich guys throwing a tantrum.”
But seriously, with racial equality front of mind these days, the late basketball great Bill Russell was honored when his No. 6 jersey was retired forever across the NBA forever.
For a great player to have his particular team do so, as the Boston Celtics already did, is one thing, but for all teams do so is super rare. It's up there with how color-barrier pioneer Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired across all of Major League Baseball.
Another recent element of the way modern culture is becoming more prominent in the sports world is seeing the LGBTIA+ rainbow hue on captains’ armbands, team logos and flags. Leagues now routinely place sanctions and boycotts on states where legislatures might propose or enact laws incompatible with this subject matter.
Transgender athlete rules are the latest area where several states may get involved, such as defining a female athletic competitor as someone with that gender stamped on their original birth certificate.
Like the touchy question of who should use which public restroom, this trend matches the evolution of society, with individual perspectives coming from tennis great Martina Navratilova and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner, the Olympic champion). This topic was nowhere near mainstream news a decade ago.
Meanwhile, the U.S. women’s soccer team won its lawsuit asking for facilities and pay equal to their male counterparts. They might now score a high-profile match with the English women, who just came off a Euro 2022 championship victory, beating Germany 2-1 in front of a record crowd.
Also across the pond, the pro men's English Premier League, the richest in the world, continues its siphoning of the globe’s premier talent. This summer’s headline signing was Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland to superclub Manchester City from Dortmund in Germany, who just last summer sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United — each went for about $100million.
The German Bundesliga continues to lose global star power as, boo hoo, my man Robert Lewandowski left Munich last month for the bright lights of Barcelona. The technically superb Polish goal machine thrived in Dortmund until 2014, when he became too good for them to afford any longer.
After years of reckless spending binges, FC Barcelona hit a revenue wall when COVID-era empty stadiums required an historic star selloff last summer, including the greatest of all time Lionel Messi to Paris.
The following season’s mediocre run with remaining second-tier talent inspired fanatic Catalonian fans to pull out the torches and pitchforks, demanding a team capable of going toe-to-toe again with perennial domestic rival Real Madrid.
So emulating the questionable fiscal alchemy typical of politicians in Madrid, Rome and Athens “Barca” team management somehow concocted a way to pull in fresh premium recruits like Lewandowski to keep fans cheering the circus on, at least for a while.
Sports do often both lead and mirror the evolution of society.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
