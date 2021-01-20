A wise elderly woman who passed away in recent years came clearly to mind lately. Very spiritual and traditional in many ways, she led an amazing life, yet thwarted numerous stereotypes.
She was an atypical political activist, as well. Not to put words in the mouth of the dearly departed, but I could imagine her finding the gumption to join rallies with patriotic chats and flag waving.
But I know she wouldn’t have been caught dead storming the nation’s Capitol. If present at the time, she instead would have likely shouted down the lawless, as “barbarians” and “pagans.” “That isn’t what we do” and “didn’t your mother teach you better than this? ” And then back home, gravely lamenting the aftermath.
She had long seen trends toward a fractured nation and insisted I memorize a verse of Scripture from one of her well-worn Bibles with the effective memory device of “2 x 7 = 14.” That is, in the second book of Chronicles, chapter seven, verse fourteen it states, “...if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Such prophesy for these days.
We all want that healing part — and each of us likes the idea of being graciously forgiven.
Though the humility thing is in really short supply these days, and the practice of worshiping some higher power has become quite passé.
Oh, and the sins and wicked ways are sure a lot easier to spot in somebody else from a distance instead of looking at one’s self up close in the mirror.
Everybody has strong opinions these days. It is common to get caught up in the latest events of the objectionable actions and words of some famous person.
Stepping back from it all, a more uncomfortable question arises: Is this what it looks like when nations die?
What in the world unites us as a people anymore?
Democracy? If so, to decide what collectively?
Freedom? If so, the ability to do what with one’s self?
If we had to sit down and rethink this country, what kind of consensus could possibly be achieved in this environment of toxic public discussion?
Like other empires that eventually faded from provenance, we are mired in endless military endeavors abroad and institutionalized welfarism at home. Fiscal insanity reigns.
No matter who occupies the White House, half the people love them and half hate them. With such chronic fundamental imbalances, no household, business or nation can long endure.
The old saying that nations rise and nations fall is as true as ever. Two hundred fifty years ago, the U.S. of A. was not a thing, and 250 years from now it likely won’t be either.
Here in what we have called mid-Missouri for 200 years now, the region might very well be called something else someday. The courthouse might fly different flags. Road signs might be in something other than (just) English. You, dear reader, might buy a sandwich in town with something other than dollars for currency.
And that might be the nature of things. Other lands have changed names or flags or predominant languages from time to time.
We Americans are not used to that. We presume basic things stay the same and just our standard of living eternally improves, like how the iPhone 30 someday will be really awesome.
At the very least, if rowdy people, of all sorts and demographics, cannot behave themselves and the public peace is continually disrupted, some power, however unpleasant or unconstitutional, must come down from somewhere to restore the order.
This country tried religious morality and now secular political correctness. Maybe those have failed or failed to be embraced sufficiently.
On the other hand, Moscow and Beijing don’t put up with such disturbances and ideological disunity, so some of their practices are being cherry-picked by leaders in this country.
They say the 19th Century was that of the British Empire, the 20th that of the Americans, and the 21st could very well be that of China.
There are many signs in the last decade or so that America has clearly been coming off peak. Recent events — of the last couple weeks, months or last year — are not the causes, but rather symptoms, evidence, of longer-term trends.
Please don’t mistake this for doomsaying, let alone a date-specific prediction. It’s simply the cycle of life.
Our country consists of a people who are not on the same page with each other, which is what we constantly see played out in the news.
Can we humbly and peacefully coalesce back to some — any — unifying theme or figure, to have our land healed?