The 2020 Presidential Election continues to be interesting.
The Electoral College is to meet on Dec. 14, and technically, at that time the next president will be elected.
What voters did last week is to provide the electors of their state marching orders, and it’s been super infrequent that an elector “goes rouge” from that.
There are precedents where very close states go to a recount, and it’s logical that the supporters of the candidate that initially seemed to get edged by a fraction of a percent would be the ones to request that rule be followed through on.
Since election night, President Trump has been endlessly harangued for supposedly “baseless” and “unfounded” claims of widespread voter fraud. Pundits call for hard evidence to show he’s not just some sore loser politician blowing hot air.
This is a fair request, so a legal team, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, say they have evidence that is compelling. They say they have gathered signed affidavits from election judges and other involved observers with firsthand testimony about seeing questionable practices. Not vague generalizations about a “rigged crooked system,” but specific accounts, from specific states, in specific cities and polling places, such as Philadelphia and Detroit.
That should concern anybody, so those making such claims have a right and responsibility to put forward their findings to impartial courts to determine if these accusations do carry any merit. Maybe some claims are not true. However, if some are found to have validity that ought to merit a formal investigation.
If these specific claims turn out to be baseless, shouldn’t Biden folks be welcoming of the Trump legal team to bring it on, and let them embarrass themselves further? Should those who believe in democracy look to heal a fractured faith in election processes?
Politico came out with a poll finding “70% of Republicans don’t think the election was free and fair.” Um, that’s a real problem that needs to be addressed, rather than just taunting The Donald with “suck it up buttercup.”
Thankfully, we don’t have that problem in central Missouri or elsewhere in the state. It could be our good Midwestern values, and/or that the statewide races weren’t even close.
Unofficial tallies showed Trump receiving about 57% of Show-Me State votes. Down-ballot statewide Republican candidates rode those coattails with uncannily similar results for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and treasurer tallies basically all in the high 50 percentile.
More locally, in Boone County, our five state representative races went in drastic directions. The two gimme, or call them gerrymandered, Democrat districts saw Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens waltz to re-election unopposed. The other three contested races, I had presumed would be close, but all three GOP incumbents look to have won by about 60% to 40%, so pretty definitely.
The state senate race was darn close, with Republican Caleb Rowden getting edged out in purplish Boone County, but deep red Cooper County pulling him over. Contrary to all those terrible negative ads that engulfed this race, this was a situation in which I contend there was not a bad candidate on the ballot.
That’s right, both Mr. Rowden and Mrs. Baker are intelligent, caring and honest individuals. Sure, each offered their different political perspective, leadership style and life experience, but either would have been a quite adequate public servant from our community in the state Capitol. This was a rare blessing for a voter, like the race that pitted Chris Kelly and Laura Nauser for state representative back in 2010.
Beyond the toxic partisanship in the consolidated halls of power in Washington and Jeff City, it was so refreshing to hear incumbent Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, a Democrat, opine on right-leaning local radio 93.9FM’s “Wake Up Columbia” program a couple of weeks ago that, “the position (of Sheriff) really shouldn’t even have a tag of Republican or Democrat.”
Amen to that. In fact, neither should other non-lawmaking county offices like treasurer, collector, assessor, public administrator and clerk. Can we get that reform on the ballot?
As far as determining our selection for the leader of the free world, let’s actually count all the legal ballots and let those now bringing contention have their prompt day in court, to transparently see what’s legit or not.
Only then will we have at least the best shot at verifying, as Mr. Biden has declared, “a clear victory;” so as to usher in “a time to heal,” let alone endeavor to “unify” and “restore the soul of America.”