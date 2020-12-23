Editor’s note: This column is addressed to an anonymous friend.
Dear friend,
I hope you are well. It’s been a while since we’ve hung out in person. I miss you and our conversations.
I understand you are distressed about this holiday season. You seem to feel that the present pandemic, or rather the related public health restrictions on gatherings, is stealing Christmas from you.
I am sorry you feel this way.
If Christmas is an in-person gathering of loved ones in one place, often traveling from other parts of the country, to exchange gifts, feast and watching TV together, well, maybe that is being prevented to some degree, or at least strongly discouraged.
Oh, I understand you get stirred up about how your church sanctuary’s seating capacity is restricted for Christmas Eve services, raising concerns about your rights and religious liberties as an American.
All that controversy aside, please rest assured that there is no public health Grinch (official or otherwise) coming door to door to take your tree or presents or any other decor. And there is nobody who is going to come confiscate your nativity scene or shelf full of Bibles and devotional books in your home.
My dear friend, please worry not, as no one can steal Christmas from you. That is, if Christmas is the reflection and celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth, and what that means to you is truly engrained into your heart.
Just last month you were down about a small scale Thanksgiving with just your immediate family in town. Even if your doors were locked and the streets blockaded, no one could interrupt your supernatural line of communication via prayer to the divine. You were free to offer the Almighty as much praise and giving of thanks as you could muster, whether spoken or silent, during day or night.
Consider instead the reports from the group The Voice of The Martyrs, whose periodic magazine I’ve seen on your coffee table. Believers, like yourself, in truly oppressive nations around the globe, where their faith is absolutely outlawed, are killed or imprisoned and tortured for preaching.
They have tangible hardships, but oddly enough, their faith is spreading among the people, while it continues a slow demise in the free Western world. This divine paradox is confounding, leading some American believers to rethink their Christmas traditions.
Ya know, instead of showering our children with more toys that they don’t need or even want, maybe it’s better to give to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse charity to ship shoeboxes of basics to poor kids; or funneling part of one’s Christmas spending toward Heifer International, which gives the gift of self reliance, via starter animals to subsistence farmers.
So even if all the traditions of Christmas that so many hold dear evaporated and such gatherings outlawed (for whatever reason), your beliefs in your heart and mind and soul should be unaffected — and what if possibly enhanced?— beside these modern cultural aspects?
So friend, please don’t be sad this pandemic Christmas. The true meaning of Christmas has not been taken from you, nor can it be. Please have faith that your heart, mind and spirit are certainly intact.
Therefore, even though it’s obviously a little different in practice, I encourage you to rejoice a little extra this Christmas, focusing on what’s really important to you.
God bless.
Your friend,
Steve