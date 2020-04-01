We live in a surreal world. People isolated from public life. Our city streets nearly resemble a ghost town in broad daylight.
Yet with people largely confined to a domestic existence, life goes on and people are adjusting.
Like many sorts of office workers, I have been working from home for over a week now. Setup in a spare bedroom overlooking the front yard, there is an uncanny amount of pedestrian activity during the weekday. School-age kids riding their bikes, other people walk the dog in the morning. The trails and nature areas seem to have incredible activity.
A couple weeks ago when all this was starting, riding my bike home on a cool damp evening I would normally expect to encounter two to five hardy souls, but I saw at least 15-20 folks, including two personal acquaintances.
With spring weather since popping, the trend has accelerated, since people are antsy from being holed up at home and wanting fresh air and healthful exercise — so who can blame them?
As disruptive as the pandemic isolation may be, life goes on, and people’s habits are evolving as the weeks go by, which is not all bad. We have long lived in a fast-paced world of stress and hurry. How many of us found ourselves for years rushing around, with never enough time to be at home, zooming all over town doing this or that? And now with the town (in fact, most of the whole modern world) shut down, perhaps it does take a disaster, a crisis, to reset society — and necessarily slow us down.
See, there are silver linings out there.
Beyond getting outdoors and slowing down, there is a renewed focus on health and wellness. My son called the corner natural food store for a curbside order, their reply was they were so overwhelmed with requests lately, his could not even be fulfilled the same day.
With remote living, in-person work meetings are impossible, causing a boom in video conferencing for coworker staff meetings, client meetings and tele-health services so more people can benefit from finite medical staff these days. As the shutdown continues, more people are getting used to these tools out of necessity, and perhaps once we get back to "normal," some of these efficient habits will stick. Does everybody always need to physically travel to have an effective group or one-on-one interaction?
Those new to working remotely are perhaps noticing a commute of walking down the hall is a lot more convenient, cheaper and less stressful than rush hour traffic, particularly in big cities where many workers habitually maintain incredibly long commutes, choking the urban highways, while spending oodles on their automobiles — not to mention the psychological burden of rushing through traffic. This is way underrated.
Last winter at a real, in-person gathering (remember those?), I chatted with a fellow who had recently moved here from Los Angeles. We joked about how CoMo traffic is a different universe than L.A. congestion, but then the tone got more serious. He was discovering that after years of battling southern Californian freeway travel, he had developed what now feels like PTSD. He still felt a strain, like he was in a battle behind the wheel, to discover its just two cars at a stop sign in suburban Columbia. Residents of St Louis and Kansas City surely experience some of these traits, too.
Many day-to-day legal documents for business are signed in-person or sent overnight by pricey delivery services. Often computer-generated forms are printed, signed in ink, just to be scanned back to a computer for processing and retention. However, electronic signature platforms have been routinely used in various fields, including your local realtor, for years. In an era of remote living, and the risk of virus on any physical surface, e-signed documents have become the default in more walks of life. Again, when we return to "normal," e-signatures will be established as a normal routine.
These times are stressful. People are concerned about fundamental questions: Will I get sick? Will I lose my job? Will I be able to get food and medicine? When can I safely socialize again?
New stresses are upon us, but others have been oddly taken away, as society is evolving rapidly. Let’s make the best of this societal reset.