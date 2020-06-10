I did intend to not broach the subject of the recent worldwide protects about race relations and police interactions. Frankly, I wasn’t sure I’d have much to add to what’s already been said.
But when many people are fed up with a government institution that they continually feel contributes a net negative result to their life, that is a problem. There is an obvious disconnect that will not just go away on its own, but will instead attract ever-amplified responses.
The most radical proposal I have heard in a long time is now being openly discussed: if reform isn’t happening, just chuck the whole program by disbanding police departments altogether.
While some communities are looking into this, I hope Columbia is not one of them. That does not mean do nothing or just make vague declarations about having to do something, somehow, someday.
I recall positing in this column several years ago when many citizens were frustrated about the continued lack of community policing implementation in Columbia, that perhaps eventually proposing to trim police budgets might inspire this change. Instead, we got a new police chief and city manager committed to the initiative.
Therefore, perhaps a full-on renewed effort to advance best-practices community policing in Columbia would be the best real, immediate change to public safety engagement in our community. Putting a face and name to the cop on your neighborhood’s beat (and vice versa) could be invaluable.
Still, like our former police chief said, not all officers will sign up for this. There will still be a big need to investigate murders, robberies, rapes and domestic abuse.
Let’s make a renewed effort to recruit diverse police officers. Yes, it would seem to help to have more black officers on the street, but also officers with similar cultural understandings to the population they serve. This is not a quick fix but a long-term project, and not just in police work.
Make sure the body cameras stay on. When they aren’t, it yields cynicism and conspiracy theories. Cameras on officers and patrol cars during stops seem to be the public’s modern expectation, and they back up an officer’s account that naysayers might not initially believe. This is good risk management all around.
Bring back the Citizens Police Review Board as a balanced and reasonable forum to address community concerns and provide real accountability for the police department.
Actually, it does still exist, but you don’t hear much because I guess they don’t do much or haven’t been allowed to do much. I recall a board member who resigned in absolute disgust.
This board can provide an important role and help public confidence if filled with a broad group of good caring locals and has the City Council’s attention. However, the temptation to stuff the board with radicals carrying preconceived anti- or pro-police axes to grind would contaminate its potential for widespread credibility and effectiveness.
There is a reasonable view that a good majority of police officers are surely well-meaning and have a tough job. As agents of the law, they deserve our respect and gratitude for the risk they take to keep us safe from wrongdoers.
But even the best of them can get frustrated dealing with the worst problems in society day in and day out. Some make honest mistakes. Some get carried away or sucked into unhealthy group think.
But like any profession, there are some who are indeed bad apples, and in most any other job would be fired immediately or arrested themselves. It is not anti-police to state this fact. Not proactively dealing with this is bad risk management.
Therefore, one of the most intriguing realizations reported in the last couple weeks is the role of police unions in running interference over efforts to bring misbehaving cops to justice.
Unions are hired by law enforcement workers to negotiate fair pay, benefits and work conditions, while standing up for them when accused of wrongdoing. But if it turns out one of the ranks was clearly doing wrong, the accountability process must be allowed to proceed. Police, like any others, have rights but cannot be held immune from legitimate serious inquiry.
Look into merit pay for officers based of quantitative and qualitative performance measures, as opposed to bureaucratic criteria, such as seniority and personal connections. Attract professionals, treat them that way and pay them as such. High performance organizations tend to reward the all-stars and support the rank and file but cut the bad apples.
There are lots of ideas, such as Neighborhood Watch, which might dovetail well with community policing and help folks take a sense of ownership for public safety on their own street or demilitarizing and denationalizing the local police departments.
We don’t live in Mayberry, but cut the intimidating stormtrooper attire and military-grade assault hardware from the feds.
We do need the services of police because there are people around that choose to kill, steal, abuse and otherwise break our basic laws. To disband police as we know it is an incredibly radical idea, from a very small, extreme viewpoint, which should horrify any reasonable person, including those inspired to protest in the streets.