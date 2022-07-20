Local registered voters now should have their sample ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election, which is almost upon us.
At the top of the ticket is the list of candidates trying to become Missouri’s next junior U.S. senator.
On the Democratic ballot, Trudy Busch Valentine made a splash right away because she’s a “Busch heiress!” so the others are presumed to be struggling for name recognition.
One of these “others” reportedly was invited to a primary debate (an important function in any race), but didn't show because it was at an inconvenient time.
A third wasn’t invited for not poling well enough, in a race where most voters are still undecided. Seems this has become a lopsided deal.
Meanwhile, with 21 names, the Republican roster is a crowded field, crying out for ranked-choice voting. Everybody and their dog seems to have put in to become Roy Blunt’s heir apparent in November.
The Grietens saga continues, as hardcore supporters say they are sticking with him, even as the ice he treads on gets thinner and thinner.
Other Missouri conservatives may try their darnedest to stay optimistic about the guy, but it’s just getting harder.
Eric Schmitt has a strong presence as Missouri's attorney general (as was Josh Hawley) and a previous state senator from Missouri’s most populous metro area.
Schmitt’s high profile after suing the schools in the state over masks could win him favor in August, but maybe less so if he makes it to the November ballot.
Hawley-endorsed Vicki Hartzler might check the most traditional conservative boxes. She is also featured in ads with guns, even in a recent mailing paid for by taxpayers.
As a member of Congress representing Boone County for years, Hartzler has a lot of dedicated supporters, which could make it awkward for those in local conservative circles to voice preference for some other Senate hopeful.
Congressman Billy Long of Springfield is a flamboyant Ozark auctioneer and perhaps the most overtly MAGA in this Senate field. He claims to have first coined the phrase “Trump Train” back in 2015.
His style fits with many rural and Southern folks, but representing our entire diverse state would perhaps be a less natural fit (issue matters aside), offering up such downhome colloquialisms as, “Don’t be silly, vote for Billy!”
Mark McCloskey has been routinely under fire for the well-publicized photos of him and his wife sternly wielding firearms in front of their St. Louis mansion facing Black Lives Matter protesters.
I heard them share their side of that story in recent months, with details I had never heard reported before. His enthusiastic messages of American exceptionalism and anti-communist heritage seem to nonetheless be largely drowned out in the court of public opinion.
Uncontested Libertarian and Constitution Party primary candidates might be salivating for the race this November, particularly evergreen Libertarian candidate Jonathon Dine with noteworthy crossover appeal to Ron Paul Republicans.
Not on any August ballot yet is John Wood, a Jack Danforth-backed Senate candidate, a more mainstream Republican intending to run as an independent.
Bottom line: If Greitens and Valentine make it through the primary, November could be a hot mess.
On the local front, the final congressional maps were drawn ridiculously late, and cutting Columbia literally in half is ludicrous.
What of the local GOP voter living, say, south of Broadway who had been in a quandary between Taylor Burks and Sara Walsh? Darn it if district line chaos prompted Sara to bow out and Taylor to promptly shift north to what is left of the newly defined 4th Congressional District in Boone County.
Such a Republican voter, all of a sudden now in the 3rd Congressional District, might default to incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer, or attempt due diligence in short order to learn about the other three primary candidates.
For state auditor, Alan Green stands alone as the Democrat baton carrier from outgoing Nicole Galloway, assuming no one else is able to file before the Aug. 1 deadline.
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick has the name recognition inside track, while newcomer David Gregory talks up being the only professional auditor in the race — a darn valid differentiator.
Republicans Connie Leipard and James Pounds cordially face off for Boone County presiding commissioner, while the Democratic seas parted to leave former state Rep. Kip Kendrick alone to face one of them this fall.
Partisan primary voters should ideally consider reasonable candidates who would represent everyone in their jurisdiction, not just those who tickle the ears of the echo chamber in their chosen faction. Even though that’s a tough assignment for voters.
