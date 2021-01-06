Two public leaders have recently left office: Kip Kendrick and Fred Parry.
Former Rep. Kendrick, D-Columbia, served for six years in the state capital and was re-elected in November, but he is following a new opportunity just down the hall. He plans to work in the office of Greg Razer, a newly elected senator from Kansas City.
Former Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry served a four-year term, but voters choose someone new in November to fill his seat.
I have been fortunate to become acquainted with both gentlemen over the last several years. People may like or dislike one or the other, but I believe both are genuine, caring public servants.
I first met Kip at KOPN radio, circa 2009, while interviewing Leigh Kottwitz, the city's volunteer coordinator, about a new neighborhood leadership training program. Leigh brought him along as an engaged participant. I remember Kip striking me as a thoughtful and well-meaning guy.
When he later put in his bid for state representative, I was pleasantly surprised by the news. He was kind enough to participate in an interview on air about once a year, during the election season or for a general update during the legislative session.
Kip confidently articulated his center-left priorities. Upon recent reflection, I think he and I seemed to develop an unsaid understanding that our periodic talks were a project in finding common ground in the public interest.
Kip was never a bomb thrower in Jefferson City, but he was frank about being a member of a legislative superminority.
He is also a family man and not independently wealthy, so he had to hold down another job since being a state representative pays only a part-time salary.
When announcing his resignation from the legislature, Kip brought up the chronic issue of term limits. He reinforced the conventional wisdom that once elected officials get up to speed about state government, after a maximum of eight years, they have to move on, defaulting the burden of institutional knowledge to special-interest lobbyists.
But the most memorable piece of bipartisan common-sense legislation to me was Kip's sponsoring a telehealth bill to update Medicaid rules and allow reimbursement for video chats with physicians. That was particularly beneficial to rural Missourians and more vital than ever during a pandemic.
Fred Parry embodies a more traditional American public service profile, with a successful career in the private sector and as a community leader, then a period in public office and a return to private life — although perhaps he stepped back a little sooner than he intended.
In fact, it's said that George Washington considered himself to be a farmer, soldier and president, in that order.
A system of limited government seeks those with wisdom and diverse life experiences, not necessarily a life overseeing the intricacies of the bureaucracy. A more expansive and socialistic public sector, however, would likely favor the tenured career politician, perhaps defining the nature of big government today.
Fred is obviously a big guy with a big personality. He built a career as a successful and well-respected businessman. He published magazines and has been a regular on local talk radio for years.
He also was not new to electioneering or the public process, either, after serving on the Boone Hospital board of trustees. In addition, he has led a men’s Bible study group for years and helps coordinate an annual Como Christian Men’s Conference.
Not to share anything too personal, I can attest that Fred has a tender side, as well, even if he doesn’t wear that on his sleeve. He thinks about deeper aspects of life and eternity. It is also fairly well known that Fred supported his wife when she beat cancer, twice.
We often get hung up on partisanship and hard issues such as taxes, spending priorities and the latest controversial land project and sometimes the humanity of our leaders gets lost.
Unlike Kip who got a new gig secured beforehand, last I heard, Fred was about to become unemployed. But there is no doubt that he will land some decent job opportunities, if not dreaming up another entrepreneurial pursuit.
Both Kip Kendrick and Fred Parry are capable, intelligent and caring fellows. Though they have differing backgrounds and perspectives, are at different stages in life and possess varying marketable job skills, I feel fortunate to know them both as friends and will continue to look to each for insight and inspiration.