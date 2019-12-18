British voters gave an early Christmas present to the Conservative Party and its leader, Boris Johnson, last week.
The landslide victory for the country’s center-right political party is reminiscent of the 1980s wave that brought legendary Margaret Thatcher to power.
Foreign election details may be of interest to many readers, while perhaps trivial to others, but political trends on the other side of the pond do have some parallels for us.
America of course has a long history of British ties, and our societies and systems still share many relative similarities.
Their Conservative Party is similar to U.S. Republicans, and the Labour Party generally mirrors the Democratic Party here, too. They do have a parliamentary system, though, which is more favorable for so-called third parties.
Coverage from Britain of their election last week pointed to two headwinds that blew against Labour — their sabotage of any sort of Brexit proposal and the unpopularity of their leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The referendum that British voters passed 3½ years ago to retract from political union with the EU conglomerate kept getting put off. Support for Brexit was bipartisan nationwide, so delay turned off many traditional Labor voters and played into the arms of Johnson’s “get Brexit done” bravado.
Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn is a career politician from a left-wing London district, seen by many as a radical. He made no bones of his intention to move the needle significantly toward democratic socialism if he became prime minister. A government takeover of several industries was seriously on the agenda.
To acquaintances who ask, I describe Corbyn as the Bernie Sanders of England, though admittedly what right and left mean in Britain is a little different than here in the States. Their political center is what we might consider center-left.
For example, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his reelection acceptance speech didn’t talk about cutting taxes and limiting abortion services. Instead he celebrated the socialized medicine program, the National Health Service, calling it a “single beautiful idea," and said that “that service performs miracles.”
The mop-haired Conservative (yes, Conservative...) prime minister also committed to “record spending on education,” “investment in science” and to enthusiastically lead the nation toward being “carbon neutral by 2050.” Not exactly GOP taking points.
A number of traditional Labour strongholds, like in the industrial north (similar to our Rust Belt), saw lifelong and multigenerational Labour voters pull the lever for a Conservative member of parliament for the first time in their lives.
On British channel Sky News, a couple of working-class Labour stalwarts in an outdoor market cited their frustration about Brexit delays for sitting this election out, while indicating they still couldn’t stomach spitting on their grandparents graves to vote Tory. Labour leadership also caught flak for seeming to be too soft on violent crime and a scandal/accusation that the party too passively harbors anti-Semitic members.
Some of this roughly mirrors U.S. trends, as Trump picked off traditional Democratic voters in 2016, winning strongholds like Michigan and Pennsylvania.
As Trump’s potential opponents are competing for who leans left the most, they might be handing him his reelection.
Still, they focus on hating on Trump and each other, while this impeachment business has potential to backfire on them come November, whether they realize it or not.
Though more Wikileaks-style revelations about additional prominent friends of Jeffrey Epstein would certainly make an entertaining October surprise.
With pro-Brexit leaders in England winning approval, the left-leaning Scottish National Party gained strength up north, looking to expand its provincial sovereignty (like states rights concerns in the U.S.) from a Boris Johnson government in London they resent.
Talk is also renewed for Scotland to seek a referendum to break from Britain, to become its own independent nation in order to turn around and rejoin the EU on its own. This is all super interesting.
Local political party leaders back in our corner of the Earth would do well to heed the warning from Britain that leaning too far left or right has consequences.
Our Democratic Party has a progressive movement that features Warren, Sanders, AOC, et al, who may fire up its base, but is turning off center-left and moderate voters far and wide here in flyover country. They make Trump’s brash populism seem that much more attractive.
Likewise, some local sages are aware that while democratic socialist rallying cries may work in urban areas, or in swaths of Como, they don’t play so well statewide or in locales such as Ashland or rural Hallsville.
The temptation to run wide-eyed radicals feels cool and contemporary, but it may short-circuit general election success.
If some of these trends hold, December 2019 results in Britain could be a harbinger for U.S. elections in November 2020, up and down the ticket.