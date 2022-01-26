A few of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to speak to the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee in opposition to House Bill 1995, the so-called “Parent’s Bill of Rights.” I also had the privilege to listen to four high school students who also spoke in opposition to this proposed draconian legislation.
The bill in question would place major restrictions upon the various school boards and curriculum as they concern the education of our youth. HB 1995 would allow a parent to remove their child from classes based on a “parent's (personal) beliefs regarding morality, sexuality, religion or other issues related to the well-being, education and upbringing of such parent's child.”
For example, if a parent or group of parents decides that the teaching of evolution is against their religious beliefs, they can remove their child from those classes. Or if they demand that creationism programs are to be taught as an “alternative theory,” the school board would need to consider adding those programs to the curriculum.
A second bill, HB 1474, would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory and is written so broadly that the teaching of the Nazi’s involvement in the Holocaust or of the 1619 Project could be considered illegal.
It would prevent the teaching of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, or the battle for minority rights in the United States.
It was the testimony of four of high schoolers that seemed to set the tone for the opposition of both bills. These young ladies gave compelling and strong testimony as to why these two bills should not be advanced from the committee.
Fast forward a few days and we again saw high school students protesting the lack of a mask mandate in the Columbia Public Schools. They held walkouts in an attempt to bring to light the importance of simple inconveniences such as wearing masks while attending classes. They understood that such mandates would continue to be key to keeping our populous healthy.
Today, the delta and omicron versions of the COVID-19 virus are filling our hospitals at an unprecedented rate. These students are rightfully worried about the spread of COVID-19 and its variants within the tightly packed hallways and classrooms of their schools.
It reminded me of the student protests of the 1960s and '70s against the war in Vietnam and discrimination against people of color. College and high school students were not afraid to hold their heads up high to protest a professed wrong.
There is a meme that I reprinted on my Facebook page concerning the current issues of teaching the truth about our relationships with each other and our fears that our education system has become too liberal. It reads:
“If they say ‘CRT’, you say ‘define it.’ If they say ‘parent’s rights’ you say ‘Open your school handbook and show me the rights you are missing.’ If they say ‘1619 Project,’ you say ‘which poem offended you and why?’”
Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, the sponsor of HB 1474, said, “This bill in no way is trying to stop kids from thinking … It's trying to prevent educators (and) prevent institutions from flooding kids with a certain train of thought (and) teaching them this is the only way to think about these situations.”
A good liberal arts education is the presentation of all sides of an issue and allows learners to develop their own thoughts on the matter. Our education system has been whitewashed to the point that issues like slavery, Jim Crow laws, LGBTQ rights and any other issue that marginalized minority Americans have been buried.
Those in favor of these proposed laws are afraid that their children would have to confront the systemic racism in the United States. Some even go as far as calling it “white shaming.” Many of the opponents of critical race theory and the 1619 Project believe it will teach that white Americans are inherently racist and African Americans are inherently oppressed.
But this has been the case since the 17th century where Blacks were made slaves of wealthy white landowners. Like the practice of slavery, or more recently — redlining, overt and covert discrimination continue to exist today.
Although the arguments for these two bills were relatively weak, the students made a strong case as to why curriculum needs to include a diverse and inclusive education. They saw through the racist provisions of both bills and the harm that needs to be corrected.
I praise those students standing on the right side of history and condemning the bills that would prevent our children from a well-informed education. We must educate our children, not indoctrinate them to a lopsided view of our true history.