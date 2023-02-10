More than 100 million viewers — one-third of Americans — are expected to watch Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against those mean Philadelphia Eagles. It sort of reminds you how we talk about politics or watch the president’s State of the Union Address.

Actually, many more people watch the Super Bowl than the 27 million estimated to have watched Biden’s speech this year, or the 38 million who watched his first speech a year ago.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

