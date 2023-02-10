More than 100 million viewers — one-third of Americans — are expected to watch Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against those mean Philadelphia Eagles. It sort of reminds you how we talk about politics or watch the president’s State of the Union Address.
Actually, many more people watch the Super Bowl than the 27 million estimated to have watched Biden’s speech this year, or the 38 million who watched his first speech a year ago.
Of course, not all those Super Bowl spectators will actually be watching the football part of the Super Bowl. There are those waiting impatiently for the half-time show, and those talking about the ads and how they compare to previous years, and those who just like to party. Sports, especially spectator sports, particularly the National Football League, play a towering role in American society. The stadiums and arenas where professional sports are played receive financial subsidies and often contribute to the identity of cities. It’s doubtful that Indianapolis or Buffalo would be considered major league cities without their NFL franchise.
Two recent events that demonstrate the incidental, yet sizable, impact of professional sports, are the live on national television cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bill’s Damar Hamlin in a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the detention in Russia and ultimate release of WNBA star Britney Griner.
It is likely that each event increased the public awareness of health risks of athletes at all levels and Russia’s criminal procedures and international diplomacy. Similarly, Collen Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem as a protest changed the timing of the anthem’s playing in some college and professional venues, so it comes before the athletes enter the court or field.
Despite not being a life-long KC fan, I’ve retained a lot of Chief’s history. This will be their fifth Super Bowl. I remember the previous four, especially Super Bowl I when the Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers. The game played in January 1967 had legendary coaches Vince Lombardi and Hank Stram and quarterbacks Bart Starr and Len Dawson, all whom were legendary. I was in high school when only two NFL games were broadcast a week — two. There was the 1 p.m. game, usually our hometown Pittsburgh Steelers, and the 4 p.m. game from west of the Mississippi, very often the Kansas City Chiefs. This was before the Steelers were the dominate team of the 1970s, so we enjoyed winning with the Chiefs. So much so that when we roughhoused or played tackle football without equipment in the backyard, a younger brother pretended he was Chiefs’ Hall of Fame linebacker Buck Buchanan.
The Chiefs won Super Bowl IX against the Minnesota Vikings in 1969. More recently they won the 2019 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, and in lost the 2020 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, the GOAT in modern sports jargon.
The Super Bowl is a lot more than individual memories. It changes society. A recent large, yet under-discussed, social trend is sports gambling. An estimated $16 million will be wagered on this year’s Super Bowl, twice that of last year’s. At least half the wagers will be on “prop bets,” bets about the occurrence of specific actions or events, such as will KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw a touchdown pass. Sports gambling has changed sports entertainment in the past two decades. I have been slow to learn about the sports betting industry or even to figure out the jargon. I do know that the Eagles are 1.5 point favorites over the Chiefs. Oddsmakers have a pretty good record. Over the last 15 Super Bowls, the early money has been on the right side on 11 occasions. We will be able to compare the results with ESPN’s panel of 71 “experts,” of whom 45 (63%) pick the Eagles and 26 (37%) pick the Chiefs.
A recently new type of bet is the Over/Under, which is 51 for this Super Bowl. That means the betting, aka sportsbook, companies expect the Super Bowl to be a high scoring game, something more than 30-21, a total of 51. Since I expect a lower scoring game, I should put my money on “under” — but I still have not gambled. Missouri does not allow sports gambling, but with 38 states doing so it is only a question of time before Missouri catches up with Kansas and Illinois. With the internet and national sportsbook companies that advertise during televised sporting events, I imagine lots of Missourians already bet on sports.
A feature of Super Bowl LVII is that both Kansas City and Philadelphia have Black quarterbacks. With a league that is as much as 70% Black, the list of Black quarterbacks is surprisingly short. In recent years, 10 to 12 of the 32 teams have had a quarterback who is Black. Such progress for Black players being in a leadership position is an achievement. The single most desirable impact of spectator sports on American society may be racial integration. Had it not been for hundreds of Black athletes exemplified by Jackie Robinson in major league baseball, Doug Williams who led the Washington team to victory in Super Bowl XXII in 1988, and NBA stars Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James, we would be much less racially aware than we are today.
