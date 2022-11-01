Dear Reader,
The Columbia Missourian has been covering local news for 114 years while training students to become journalists.
The Missourian is a nonprofit with several sources of revenue, including subscriptions and advertising. The Missouri School of Journalism also provides funding for the newsroom to operate as a lab for students.
The Missouri Method training gives students opportunities to report, photograph and edit in a deadline-driven, professional newsroom. Students learn key reporting skills to amplify often unheard voices and hold the powerful to account.
Over the last year, Missourian journalists have produced a series of stories on the homeless community in Columbia as well as 2,500 Below, a series of multimedia stories on the experiences and challenges of rural communities. The 2,500 Below project was selected as Collaboration of the Year by LION Publishers.
We have worked to be good stewards of university funding and the support of our readers and advertisers. We operate on a tight budget and continue to seek sustainable revenue sources.
As members of the Institute for Nonprofit News, we have an opportunity to participate in the end-of-the-year fundraising campaign known as NewsMatch. NewsMatch is a collaborative fundraising movement to support independent, public service journalism like ours.
We plan to use the donations raised during the campaign to directly impact the journalism that is produced by our newsroom. Additional funding allows for more reporter travel, covers more costs associated with records requests under the Freedom of Information Act and gives us an opportunity to upgrade some visual news gathering equipment.
This fundraising campaign comes with the full support of the Missourian Publishing Association Board of Directors, the newspaper’s governing body as part of our 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Members of the board have committed to matching up to $5,000 in donations.
If we meet our goal of raising $10,000, the Knight Foundation will provide an additional $1,000 grant. We are also eligible for a second $1,000 grant if we reach 100 donors.
The campaign runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, and we are asking our readers and supporters to consider a donation during this time. Your donation will go farther thanks to the match and grant opportunities from NewsMatch. You can donate directly online or by mailing a check.
Checks should be made out to the University of Missouri, note Columbia Missourian in the memo line. Mail checks to: Missouri School of Journalism Advancement; 103 Neff Hall; Columbia, MO 65211.
This is a time when local news is more important than ever. At the Missourian, we strive to cover the issues in the community and tell the stories of community members. At the same time, we are training students to work as journalists to continue supporting local news organizations across the country. We hope you find our work valuable and show your support with a donation this year.
Elizabeth Stephens is the executive editor of the Columbia Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.