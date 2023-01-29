Dear reader,
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses.
In total, we raised over $23,500 in donations from readers, community members, alumni and the Missourian Publishing Association Board, along with the bonuses from NewsMatch.
It was encouraging to see the support for local journalism and the Missourian. This funding supports us as we are feeling the economic squeeze that everyone is facing now.
As I mentioned in my donation request, this funding allows us to be more nimble and say yes to things that improve our journalism but that might have been cost prohibitive before. We will continue to report how we utilize these funds.
We have already devoted funds to purchase graphics software that will improve the way data is presented online and in print. With the performance of the Missouri men’s basketball team, we are expecting some additional tournament travel this year for reporters and photographers.
Please know that your support directly supports the production of local news and our efforts to train young journalists.
The newsroom never stops, but it is revitalized with the start of each semester. This one is no exception. The journalists are eager to tell the stories of our community, and we know there is plenty of news to cover including a municipal election in April, the rollout of recreational marijuana in Missouri and a turnaround season for Missouri men’s basketball.
One of our goals in our coverage is to be inclusive and representative of the community we cover. Beginning this week, we are going to be surveying sources to understand the demographics of the people included in our stories. If you speak to one of our journalists for a story, you will be sent an email with a link to a short survey that asks basic demographic information.
The data will only be used in aggregate. It will help us see how we are representing the community and will hold us accountable to more inclusive coverage while helping identify our blind spots as journalists. If you are a source for one of our stories, we ask that you consider participating in the survey to support this effort.
Thank you for your continued support of local news and the Missourian. We appreciate your readership and contributions to the stories we share about our community.
Elizabeth Stephens is executive editor of the Columbia Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.