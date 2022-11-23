Thanksgiving is my wife’s favorite holiday. Get together with extended family, eats lots of yummy comfort food, and recreate with others as one so pleases: watch football, chat and snack, or play a jigsaw puzzle marathon.
This year, we can even watch Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
There’s the meal preparation team, but no extended hustle and bustle of Christmas, Halloween costume assembly, or fireworks that scare the family dog to death.
Sure, we’ve seen the news about how a traditional feast this year with a big turkey and all costs more than ever before, but most people will have the wherewithal to spring for it.
Gas for the car to go over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house still isn’t cheap, but most other countries in the world pay a lot more.
Yes, there are frequent reports of food insecurity and hunger issues with poorer folks.
But by any statistics — or just looking around — it’s obvious this country has more of a problem with morbid obesity than life-threatening starvation. This is an incredible land of plenty.
There has been rising concern the homeless population in Columbia.
Downtown has issues as folks gather at the bus station, but it’s not situated as a proper shelter.
This country offers economic opportunities so a vast majority of Americans can stand on their own two feet.
Meanwhile, this land of plenty shares from its vast surplus to provide many layers of support for those slipping through the cracks.
Therefore, the chronically disadvantaged often instead suffer mental health woes or substance abuse issues.
Food banks, soup kitchens and other community volunteer efforts exist. After Moser’s moved out to Scott Boulevard, the Food Bank is taking over the old space on the Business Loop to offer a supermarket of free food.
That, right next to no-frills Aldi — the long established palace of grocery thrift and soon to open a third such outlet on Conley Road.
There is extensive taxpayer-funded infrastructure for the poor in this country, such as SNAP — the modern food stamp program — and Columbia’s pending multi-million dollar homeless hotel complex.
Federal food assistance program spending is consistently over $100 billion annually, surging to $182.5 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2021.
Meanwhile nearly half the world’s population lives on less than $2 a day.
While Columbia has piddled around about how to reorganize its trash collection service, in many other countries there are people who actually reside within the trash heaps of huge cities, scrounging what substance possible from the other half’s refuse.
We had an election earlier this month where voters had actual choices, and there was no military standing over citizens to intimidate who they pulled for. Missourians even had a chance to convene a group to change our state Constitution, but they again said “No, thanks.”
Even if a candidate you loathe got voted in, it’s not the end of the world, as they will be but one single vote in a large deliberative body.
For instance, each U.S. senator from our state is 1% of that large chamber, led still by an opposition party.
A member of Congress occupies but only one of 435 seats. A Missouri House member’s vote is diluted by 162 others, the 4th largest in the nation.
That is, even if you think a real bozo got elected the other day from your neck of the woods, we can still be thankful there’s a good chance there are many, many other colleagues to cancel out whatever variety of crazy.
Most of our neighborhoods have very infrequent serious crime. It feels safe to walk down a street in broad daylight — even downtown. Emergency services are but a phone call away.
No foreign nation is bombing us or occupying our town. Anyone can go to the house of worship of their choice unmolested, or not be compelled by force to go at all and sleep in all weekend.
There are still more job openings than people actively looking for a job. Infinite entertainment options.
Basic food, like bread, potatoes, cereal, milk, is still super cheap, and lots of places give it away.
Or a wide variety of hot food can be delivered to your door within minutes, often for an hour’s wages or less. Endless consumer goods can be ordered 24/7 and delivered to our front door within a few days, or in some cases hours.
Yet Americans routinely complain about trivial inconveniences, or “First World problems.”
It is unreal how much we really have to be thankful for.
Columnist Steve Spellman hosts “The Mid-Missouri Freedom Forum” on 89.5 FM KOPN at 5 p.m. every Tuesday.
