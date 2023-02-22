Is it just me or does stupid actually run through the veins of Republicans sitting in Congress?
I’m not even talking about U.S. Reps.Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado; or George Santos, R-New York, along with a growing number of their colleagues who are a great embarrassment to our nation.
Now the GOP is going to piss off all senior citizens receiving their Social Security retirement benefit and every person on public assistance if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, gets his way during the negotiations about the debt ceiling.
But it is the proposal by Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia that really bothers me. He wants the Internal Revenue Service to be closed down and for all federal taxes to be eliminated. That means thousands out of work. The ability of the federal government to pay its obligations will be severely curtailed. But it is what comes next that is the real kick in the proverbial butt.
The proposal would create a federal sales tax of 30% on everything we buy, use or consume — everything from automobiles, to massage services, to the cost of parking.
So the dozen eggs you are now paying $4.29 for will cost $5.78. A gallon of gas now costing $3.159 a gallon will be $4.109. The 10-minute doctor’s appointment will cost 30% more than it does now, as will the drugs they prescribe.
The 30% is on top of the state and city taxes you pay on many commodities already.
Who will benefit the most from this wonderful new sales tax? Why the wealthy top 1%. Who will suffer the most? The rest of us.
For example, because the middle and low income families spend a greater percentage of their income on groceries and fuel, the addition of a 30% sales tax on everything would cut deeper into their monthly budgets.
Then there is the question of whether 30% is high enough to cover the United States’ financial obligations.
According to Sarah Christopherson, legislative and policy director for Americans for Tax Fairness Action Fund, in order to balance the federal budget, something that is on the lips of every member of the GOP, that tax would have to be closer to 60%. That way we can pay for everything, “from Medicare and Medicaid, to public education, affordable housing, natural disaster responses to nutrition programs for poor children and more.”
That would bring the cost of regular gas from the $3.159 to over $5 per gallon. And that dozen eggs to $6.87.
Christopherson is not the only one talking against this proposal. As far back as 1998, the Brookings Institution analyzed the idea of a national sales tax. The thought was, and still is, that it would cost billions if we eliminate the IRS and the income and other wealth taxes.
The article is not that long, but the conclusion is found in the title “Don’t Buy the Sales Tax.”
Do you remember your elementary math classes where you learned that a $5 increase on a $15 item, making the product $20, is a 30% increase, but the same $5 being taken from the $20 is a 25% decrease?
I also remember the old adage, “Numbers don’t lie, but liars use numbers.” That is what the GOP and Rep. Carter are trying to do.
While state and local sales taxes have been somewhat successful, the Brookings Institution report suggests that they are not very good models for a national sales tax.
“States only tax about half of private consumption of goods and services. Many states exempt goods such as food, electricity, telephone service, prescription medicine and so on. Most states do not tax services very well, if at all.”
There also has to be some level of governmental enforcement and punishment for the noncompliance of the new sales tax code. Though the idea is to eliminate the IRS, it will have to be replaced by a new federal agency that would need the power to investigate and audit those who are skipping out on their sales tax payments.
And the proposal would only require that retail sales and services collect taxes. Business-to-business and person-to-person sales would be excluded from collecting the sales taxes. What is to prevent me from becoming David Rosman, LLC and claim that all my purchases are B2B and therefore sales tax exempt?
A national sales tax on top of restricting voting rights, proposing and in some cases legislating anti-LGBTQ statutes, threatening to take away Medicaid, SNAP, Medicare and Social Security and other safety net programs that have been so successful over the years, makes the GOP seem, well, stupid.
As Forrest Gump said, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
