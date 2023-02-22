Is it just me or does stupid actually run through the veins of Republicans sitting in Congress?

I’m not even talking about U.S. Reps.Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado; or George Santos, R-New York, along with a growing number of their colleagues who are a great embarrassment to our nation.

