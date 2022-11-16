“It ain’t over til it’s over.” — Yogi Berra.
I was hoping that by Nov. 10 we would see the last of the political ads popping up on our televisions and our e-mail feeds for a while. How I was wrong.
On Nov. 12 and 13 alone I had more than 250 emails begging for support and/or money — mostly money — from political candidates and campaigns from around the country.
As I am writing this there is still one national senatorial race that needs to be determined and some congressional races that are not quite complete.
For those who are curious, Nov. 9 was indeed the start of the 2023 municipal election season in Missouri, with city council races up for grabs in the forefront.
And if that is not enough, the national general election season started in 2020. Today, all of the political parties are seeking candidates from state legislatures to the office of the president for the 2024 general election.
I have already been contacted by one potential candidate who wants to run for a congressional seat.
The problem the major parties will have in the next two election cycles is maintaining a constant message that voters understand about issues that directly affect individuals or hit their pocketbooks.
As James Carville declared during Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential race, “It’s the economy, stupid.”
The Republicans seem to remember that lesson, but used it as a scare tactic to gain votes. They had to blame someone for the rising cost of living, so they decided it is the Dems fault. More accurately, worldwide inflation is President Biden’s and those “commie” liberals’ doing.
It is a message the Democrats seem to have forgotten, or maybe ignored. With inflation hovering over 8% in October and the Federal Reserve Bank increasing interest rates, some Americans still believe that the Dems don’t care about their pocketbooks.
It does not matter that inflation may fall in the next few months; people will be reminded of paying up to $7 per gallon for gasoline and the price of food skyrocketing.
Cryptocurrency is now in trouble with the death of crypto giant FTX and other floundering crypto brokerages. More Americans, especially young Americans, will look to the governing bodies to do something to protect their investments.
Republicans, on the other hand, need to nominate sane candidates for office. They simply cannot back candidates that make the likes of Herschel Walker, and Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene look mentally stable.
No one is perfect and every candidate has at least one skeleton in their closet, so we cannot select perfect for every public office. But 80% should be the goal. If you wait to find the 100% perfect candidate, you will have no-one running for office.
The electorate must also start vetting out candidates who may be considered white nationalists or Christian nationalists. Discrimination of any sort does not belong in our political system.
Today, those who do not have religious affiliations, as well as those who are agnostics and atheists, represent over 30% of the populous. Yet the MAGA Republicans seem to be holding their nationalist lines for the foreseeable future. As long as Trump holds court over the GOP, this will not change.
It will be our younger voters who will make the difference in the 2023 and 2024 elections. As Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 44 House District David Raithel suggested, the party needs younger candidates to run for office to help attract younger voters.
The Dems also need to have a comprehensive plan for those running for office. I was still receiving mailings from candidates days after the election. I received more emails from out-of-state candidates than I did those in Missouri. I found some of the candidates’ websites or Facebook pages not up to snuff with position statements and bios either lacking or badly written.
One bright spot in the Show-Me-State is that the GOP no longer holds a super majority position in the Missouri legislature. They will need at least one Democrat to side with them if they want their agenda passed.
Yes, the 2023 and 2024 election seasons are now in full swing and it will be a long while until we are again sick and tired of infomercials for air fryers and not of candidates bashing their opponents.
And before I forget: Have a wonderful and peaceful Thanksgiving.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and writes bi-monthly for the Columbia Missourian.
