The Florida Board of Education wants its students to have “a full picture of slavery.” Thus, the Board is requiring teachers to instruct students on the benefits of slavery for the enslaved in America. Their argument is that enslaved Africans gained important skills while enslaved that would benefit them later. Therefore, slavery was a benefit for African Americans, right? Wrong.
This attempt to rewrite American history boggles the mind. Succinctly, there were no benefits to the phenomenon of slavery. If an African survived the Middle Passage, being a slave was a horrendous experience. People of African descent were tortured and murdered by their slaveowners. The raping of Black women was a frequent occurrence. Families were destroyed and Africans were robbed of their language and culture. Only by strength of heart and pure determination did Black people survive.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.