“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
—Thomas Jefferson
Associate Justice Potter Stewart argued: “That the First Amendment speaks separately of freedom of speech and freedom of the press is no constitutional accident, but an acknowledgment of the critical role played by the press in American society.”
There are three branches, or estates, in government: the executive, the legislative and the judicial. There is supposed to be a balance of power among the three, but frequently some members of one entity, those who are governing the country or municipalities, are up to no good.
The press, the Fourth Estate, is there to help keep the other three branches honest.
From local charges of fraud and bribery to cases as serious as the Watergate break-in and the participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, it has been the Fourth Estate, newspapers or “legacy media” and other news media outlets, which lead the way to investigations, resignations, charges and convictions, putting the country back on the right track.
Attacks on the Fourth Estate are not new, but have been recently heightened by former President Donald Trump, MAGA candidates who have lost elections and conservatives who claim “fake news” and a stolen election. Threats against the media are increasing, with violence and physical attacks on members of the press having increased over 1,000% from 2019 to 2020 according to the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. Schmitt knows the importance of name recognition and has done everything in his powers to get his moniker in front of the public as often as possible.
He recently made headlines for attempting to pry into the Fourth Estate, namely the Columbia Missourian and the nonpartisan fact checking organization PolitiFact.
There is a complicated arrangement between the University of Missouri and the Missourian. Although the newspaper is an independent organization, many of its managers and editors are also employed by the university.
Schmitt has filed an open records request for the university to provide three years of emails between two professors/editors and PolitiFact. Those emails and sources may be the most important and sensitive documents and research held by the paper.
The question is: Were the university professors acting as journalists when communicating with PolitiFact or as university employees? This is a very important question that the court will need to answer.
The Missouri Press Association’s attorney Jean Maneke speculated that Schmitt’s request “appears to be using the law as ‘battering ram’ against the university and journalists who are housed at the university.” But why?
What exactly is Schmitt upset about? I called to Schmitt AG’s office to see if I could get an answer.
U.S. News and World Report wrote: “Schmitt’s spokesperson, Chris Nuelle, said in a statement that the attorney general is ‘simply trying to get to the bottom of the fact checking process.’ He declined to answer further questions.”
Regrettably, neither Mr. Nuelle nor his administration have responded to my information request as of this writing.
Not only are the Missourian, U.S. News and I having problems determining the reason for Schmitt’s Sunshine requested, the Kansas City Star has run in to the same roadblock. In a Sept. 9 commentary, the Star’s Editorial Board wrote: “We’ve seen no clear explanation how the public interest is served by a fishing expedition into the university’s correspondence with PolitiFact.”
Remember, Schmitt has had a lot of practice getting his name in the papers through frivolous lawsuits. He sued China over COVID-19, he joined other AGs in filing a lawsuit supporting the “Big Lie” about a stolen election in 2020 and attempted to negate 7 million votes in Pennsylvania and he fought against fully funding the Public Defender’s office. These actions and others use “the public’s money and the court’s time and energy… to politicize the judicial system” to Schmitt’s political advantage.
Schmitt and other MAGA Republican candidates want to control the information the press reports, regardless of the truth. They are looking toward censorship as their tool to advance their political clout and “success.” If Schmitt’s Freedom of Information request is granted, papers like the Missourian may eventually die — having their rights taken away.
“Every time a newspaper dies, the country moves a little closer to authoritarianism,” wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Richard Kluger.
The lack of faith and integrity in mass media is a growing problem, resulting in the loss of newspapers U.S. wide. The loss of the Fourth Estate means that the propagandists win and Kluger’s prediction will come to fruition.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists.
