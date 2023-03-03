Major changes are likely coming to the city of Columbia and Columbia Public Schools because of the April 4 municipal election.

At minimum, more uncertainty is likely to come from the two elected bodies. The City Council will have two new members who, when combined with the two new members and new mayor elected last year, will leave only the Ward 6 council member, Betsy Peters, with more than one term of experience.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

