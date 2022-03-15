Last Sunday, I had the privilege to preach for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. I like being in their company. I find them to be an awesome group of thinking people committed to social justice and building a just society.
The power of that fellowship is that their commitment is not just in words, but in demonstrable deeds as well. They are not the only faith fellowship in Columbia that puts their actions where their mouths are, but Rev. Molly H. Gordon and the congregation deserves to be acknowledged.
I tried to suggest that all of us possess a unique gift within us. It is a message not just for the Unitarians, but for all of us. I believe if one finds their individual gift and feeds it, the gift within will make room for the person in life. Fame is fleeting and status is temporary, but the gift within is eternal.
Why this reminder? Because I meet so many people who are despondent and feel purposeless. Because of socioeconomics, health, age and a myriad of other reasons they are on the precipice of despair.
I am watching talented young people choose violence over being victorious. I am seeing gifted aged people giving up on creating a beloved community because of the divisiveness in the nation. I suggest that the gift within us can provide the solution to being whole as a person and a community.
The interesting phenomenon of the gift is that it is given to us to be given away.
The more we use our gifts to encourage and lift others, the more they will multiply. The old Black song rings true today perhaps more than ever before, “If I can help somebody along the way, then my living will not be in vain.”
The gifts are many in kind — intellect, faith, vision, hope, kindness, perseverance and compassion, just to name a few. Like Aristotle’s moral virtues, they are the mean between extremes. They have the capacity to keep us grounded and build an excellence in character. Knowing one’s gift prevents us from being jealous of others and being trapped in self-righteousness.
One of the things I love about living in Columbia is that we are a community of very gifted people. We are poets and musicians, builders and thinkers, chefs and stewards of compassion. If we ever decide to combine our gifts and work toward the common good, the problems of Columbia will be overcome.
I write this to encourage us to use the gifts within us that we might build the dream we all share — a more perfect union.