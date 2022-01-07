The Columbia City Council has an awesome responsibility evaluating responses to its request for proposals for “Comprehensive Homeless Services Center Planning.”
Carrying out that plan could require several million dollars of the $25 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to address local homelessness.
While I like talking and teaching about million-dollar policies and programs, the focus should be on the men, women and children freezing in the cold. Homelessness results from years of failures of schools, housing, families, rehabilitation and the economy.
This week I watched several men who couldn’t sip coffee because they were shivering almost violently, then sat next to a scared woman in court whose boyfriend is charged with domestic assault in their tent and stopped by Wabash Station several times to see that everyone sleeping on the cold floor had at least a blanket.
One of the challenges facing the council is talking about the homeless population in a comprehensive, honest way.
It is simply easier to think and talk about paving streets and improving bus service than it is to figure out how to responsibly and effectively aid the homeless community without encouraging dependence.
Misinformation doesn’t help. Last month, I talked with a citizen in a parking lot who told me that the homeless could sleep in any school or public building they choose.
It took me a few minutes to figure out he was referring to warming centers that the city occasionally publicizes.
Several times this winter, local television and Facebook postings provided lists of warming stations that are available in Columbia.
None of them mentioned that most of them are open during regular hours, hence are closed on major holidays. Two that I frequent, the Columbia Public Library and the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), were closed for an extra day around each of the recent holidays.
The original source of the misleading information is the seasonal news release from the City of Columbia that is not wrong; it is just not right because it buries in the middle of the paragraph that few people read the words “during the building’s normal business hours.”
In other words, there is nothing special here because these buildings are always open during normal business hours.
The problem is media outlets use the memo without any in-depth reporting, with the inevitable conclusion being that the venues named are currently open. The result is that some citizens think all homeless people can use all the buildings all the time.
Something that is new is the city keeping Wabash Station open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when the temperature is forecast to go below 9 degrees.
By my count, Wabash has been open four times so far this winter, each night sheltering about 20 men and women sleeping on the cold floor.
The station becomes a community center of sorts, with volunteers stopping to check on particular people or dropping off food and clothing.
While it would be nice if the threshold temperature were 15 degrees and that cots were provided, I applaud the city for this effort. I hope no public official or citizen gets the impression that Columbia’s homeless problem has been “solved” by keeping Wabash Station open.
A video on Youtube shot this week shows a desperate woman lying in the street. She evidently had been directed to Wabash Station before it was open.
I have written about this general misunderstanding problem previously, due to my concern for the lack of public hygiene in downtown Columbia. I must have shared more than 100 times my observation that there are no public drinking fountains downtown except for Flat Branch Park, and most people’s first response is, “Oh, that can’t be true.” The cynic in me is waiting for a city PR memo that reads “water is available everywhere a drinking fountain can be found” without mentioning there aren’t any between Flat Branch Park, Douglass Park and Stephens Lake Park.
The homeless, the poor, the needy often get low-quality services because they lack political representation and economic power. Whether it’s the public defender system, local jails and prisons that are cold in the winter and too hot in the summer, public transportation, substance addiction or low-paying jobs, civic leaders often do not have a comprehensive understanding of the problems because they haven’t personally experienced them.
Consequently, public officials generally rely on news reports or agency heads to tell them about these problems. Turning Point, Room at the Inn and other service providers need more City Council attention and better governance to ensure they are maximizing their efforts to help all homeless guests.
In reviewing the requested RFP, City Council members should take at least the following actions:
1. Keep a clear understanding of the real problem in their minds. The goal shouldn’t be just to “do something.” It should be to direct service providers to reduce street homelessness.
2. Ask agencies for real impacts with real delivery dates. Agencies should identify new services and procedures — not push the homeless off to already existing warming centers.
3. The goal should not be to deliver services; it should be to move the homeless to self-sufficiency. Delivering services is a means to an end.
4. Require performance evaluation of recipients and require a public governance board to oversee homeless service providers.
However the City Council decides to contract for comprehensive homeless services, the council is not at the end of its responsibilities.
Public commitment for homeless services has been demonstrated by more than a decade of volunteering and support for Room at the Inn, Harbor House, Turning Point and other nonprofits.
The City Council needs to step up to make the investment of federal funds and commit themselves to an annual review of local homeless service providers.