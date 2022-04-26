Last Thursday, I was honored to participate as a panelist with Valerie Berta and the WE Project with the UMC Bridge Program, titled “Liberating Stories.” The other panelists were Marekka Nickens, the Rev. Sarah Klaassen, Ezra Komo, Bini Sebastian and Evonnia Woods. Each of us talked about our life journeys and the moments of finding liberation to become who we are. We were a collective of Columbia’s narrative — people of color, white, male, female, transgender, gay and straight. It was a powerful experience for each of us.
There is something very authoritative and potent about having a safe environment to tell our individual stories and hearing the stories of others. It allows us to briefly step into the world of others, and upon hearing liberating stories it both affirms and empowers our own journeys.
As human creatures we love stories. All the great spiritual leaders were exceptional story tellers — Gautama, Jesus, Lao Tzu, Shakira, Muhammad and the prophets. They have the power to arrest our imagination and transform the mundane into a vision of something greater.
We live in a society that is attempting to destroy the story of America and its people. We hear calls to resist critical race theory, ignore the struggles of women and to demean the plight of the LGBT community. We now even want to punish Mickey Mouse and friends. And it does not stop there. Farmers are in a dire situation. The average family can barely make ends meet. Dogma and doctrine are touted as more important than deep spirituality, and profit as more important than people.
We are getting divisive, angry stories filled with hatred and pseudo-patriotism, but not stories that set the spirit free. More than ever, we need to tell and hear stories of liberation and victory so hope may rise within us.
There is a saying that emerges out of the Black church that goes, 'You may see my glory, but you don’t know my story.' Until we know each other’s story we can never be one.
It is time to tell our story. We need to express our hopes and desires, our pain and struggles. I believe we will find out that despite our differences we have more in common than we can imagine.
Your story is important and powerful. Tell your story, share the depths of your heart. It will allow you to help somebody along life’s way.