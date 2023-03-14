Let me begin by stating two facts. The first is that I am not an evangelical Christian. While I do practice Christianity, it is a progressive, African American Christianity of the authentic Black Church and not the conservative kind of the white Anglo-American evangelical Church. Second, I am not a Republican. I think the only Republican I have ever supported is Judge Josh Devine. I did not support him because he is a Republican. I support him because he is a good man.
Given what I have just stated there is a dangerous threat to American democracy upon us. It is instantiated by two political figures: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Both individuals are the frontrunners of the Republican Party, and both are a danger to this republic.
All of us know that Trump exasperated the division that exists in this country. Now we are watching DeSantis fan the flames of division with his anti-woke rhetoric, banning of books, and racist anti-critical race theory methodologies. I believe both Trump and DeSantis are dangerous figures who have the support of the radical right.
The first question is: Who can stop these individuals from further damaging this democratic experiment known as the United States of America? Enter the Evangelical Church.
The evangelical church in America has what is necessary to stop both Trump and DeSantis. In the first instance they are large enough in population to prevent the MAGA people and DeSantis supporters at the polls. Second, evangelicals possess the economic resources to outspend Trump and DeSantis. And, we all know that money talks.
Some think the conservative evangelicals and the radical right are the same, but they are not. While both are conservative politically, evangelicals tend to support rational dialogue and projects that bring people together. They were embarrassed by Trump and are leery of DeSantis. I believe that the majority of evangelicals in this country know that both Trump and DeSantis will lead to a rift in this country that we may not be able to overcome.
Again, let me reiterate that I am neither a Republican nor an evangelical. I am, however, politically astute and I recognize that the Trump/DeSantis contingency is large and needs to be stopped. I also understand that evangelicals can stop Trump and DeSantis because they have the numbers and money to do so. My spiritual master says, “They who are for us are not against us.”
The final question is will the American evangelical church stand up and be counted? Evangelicals insist that they are for unity. They will have a grand opportunity to show that they are willing to walk the walk, and not just talk the talk.
If they do stand up and be counted, what unlikely saviors of democracy they would be.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.