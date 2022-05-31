OK, I know I am early, but by the time you read this there will be less than nine weeks before Missouri’s primary elections.
Normally, I would write about the primaries closer to the Aug. 2 election, sometime in late July, but this primary season has more candidates involved and requires more voters to choose wisely for their final nominees for the November general election. Remember, the political makeup of the state and federal Houses and Senates is on the line.
I believe there is a strange thing going on with primary elections — the general public believes that their collective votes are not that important and a general waste of time, that they have no power over the electoral process and decide to let the other person select the candidates.
But your vote does count. This is especially true as it concerns the Aug. 2, 2022, election here in mid-Missouri. With the division of Columbia and Boone County into two U.S. congressional districts, the Third and Fourth, and the realignment of the state house and senate districts, your vote in the primary is more important than ever.
Let us not forget the unfinished business of Columbia’s Third Ward tie between incumbent Karl Skala and his opponent Roy Lovelady. This is why your vote would have made the difference.
They will be running again on the Aug. 2 ballot to decide if Skala will be our successful councilman for another 200 years or Lovelady will win the seat.
According to Karen Sicheneder of the Boone County Democratic Party, the Dems have over 20 Democratic candidates vying for spots on the November ballot, including county seats, the state house and the U.S. Senate, all competing to represent you in their respective political parlors. Not just the citizens who get out to vote, but all citizens in their respective political districts.
On the Republican side, Antony Lupo wrote me to say that there are over 40 Republican candidates in total; seven are candidates for the Fourth District seat (Sara Walsh has withdrawn from the race) to replace Vicki Hartzler. For the Third District, Blaine Luetkemeyer, the incumbent, is running against four of his fellow Republicans, and 21 candidates are running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.
The Democrats need to get their act together and get out the vote in August and November. The Republican Party is usually better organized to get out the vote. With the continued influence of Donald Trump over the party, his endorsement (or lack thereof) will bring out more Republican voters.
With so many candidates running for so many offices, it can be most confusing to discern whom to support in this next election.
The Boone County Democrats are sponsoring a BBQ Picnic and Stump fundraiser on June 5 at Cosmo-Bethel Park, Leech Shelter House, starting at 11:30 a.m., with all 20 candidates attending.
The Republican Party of Boone County is having its fundraiser, the Reagan Ice Cream Social, on July 25, at the American Legion post starting at 6 p.m. The group is hoping to have all of the county and state candidates as well as some of the federal candidates attending.
I will try to attend both gatherings to understand the candidates and decide whom I will vote for this August. I strongly suggest that you attend at least one meet and greet regardless of with which party you are affiliated.
If you are not sure if you are registered or if you need to register to vote, please go to the Boone County Clerk’s website and check your information. It is easy, and it is free. Please note that of this writing, the site has not yet been updated to reflect the new federal and state house and senate districts since the governor signed the new districting map into law two weeks ago.
There are democratic nations where the populous will stand outside of their polling place for hours waiting for the privilege to vote with tens of candidates on the ballot. Those who do vote proudly have their index fingers stained in blue ink to show that they accomplished the greatest honor of their citizenship, the right to vote for their political leaders.
There is no reason why we, the citizens of Boone County, the state of Missouri and the United States, should not feel the same and be honored to wear the “I Voted” sticker on Aug. 2 and again on Nov. 8.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.