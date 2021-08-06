The Tokyo Olympics 2020 appears not to have generated America’s interest. While disappointing from a historical-culture perspective, it gives planners and sponsors of the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles plenty of time to take note and adjust their grandiose visions.
The Summer Olympics games are a good vantage point to see how much the world has changed since 1960 when Tokyo last hosted the Games. While the official Olympic motto was amended this past July 21 to add “Communiter” (in Latin) to “Citius, Altius, Fortius,” which translate as “Swifter, Higher, Stronger — Together,” I saw or heard no mention of the motto in media coverage. So much for honoring traditions.
Through the first four nights of the Games, viewership of NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage across all its networks was down 43% to 17.5 million viewers from 30.7 million for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Primetime coverage on NBC is down nearly 50%.
According to Nielsen, the opening ceremony in Tokyo drew 16.7 million viewers on NBC on July 23, accounting for both the live morning broadcast and the replay in primetime — the smallest audience for an opening ceremony in the past 33 years.
COVID-19 distractions, the time difference, the fatigue of postponing the events for one year, and more streaming entertainment alternatives all contributed to the public’s declining interest. Additionally, maybe the Olympic games have just become too darn big for the ordinary person to follow.
Public interest might have declined, but the size and participation in the Games has increased. In Tokyo there are 11,476 athletes, 47.76% of whom are women, competing in 339 events in 33 different sports. For the first time, karate, skateboarding, wall (aka “sports”) climbing and surfing were included.
In Tokyo’s previous Olympics in 1960, there were a total of 5,151 athletes, and 13.1% were women. They were from 93 countries and competed in 20 sports, with judo and volleyball being introduced for the first time.
The two biggest changes affecting total athlete participation are probably abandoning the amateurism standard after the 1988 Olympics and the adoption of Title IX in 1972. Allowing paid athletes made the 1992 American Dream Team of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird possible, while Title IX increased women’s participation in college sports, thus preparing them for further competition.
COVID-19 precluded real life spectators in Tokyo. Except for participants, their coaches and related staffers, the Olympics 2020 became exclusively a media event. For my tastes, NBC’s coverage was more entertainment and less athletic competition. For every minute of competition, we probably got two minutes of commentary and advertisements. While there must have been viewing schedules somewhere on the internet, I just checked, and if the coverage didn’t interest me, I turned it off. The only events I planned for were Mizzou graduate Karissa Schweizer’s two running finals, both early morning Central time.
The decline of interest in the Olympics, like the decline of the three major television networks over the past generation, means a loss of societal shared knowledge — a loss of collective memory. Baby boomers share a long list of memorable Summer Olympic achievements and personalities. It was the 1960 Rome Olympics that starred Muhammad Ali — then Cassius Clay — on his public journey that included lighting the Olympic Flame in 1996 in Atlanta while battling Parkinson disease. It was at the 1968 Mexico City Games that Tommie Smith and Lee Evans raised their gloved-fists to the sky in protest. Frank Shorter’s 1972 marathon success is credited with starting the running craze in America. If Bruce Jenner had not achieved the glory of being on the Wheaties box after the 1976 Montreal decathlon, we would probably not know about Caitlin Jenner today.
Mary Lou Retton’s five gold medals in 1984 gymnastics with her smiling enthusiasm captured the hearts of Americans and earned her the spot of being the first woman on the front of the Wheaties box. To date, 73 individuals achieved the status of being on the Wheaties (or later, the Raisin Bran) box, including the men’s basketball Dream Team in 1992 and the first American women winning the gold medal in soccer in Atlanta in 1996.
Simone Biles appeared with her teammates on the rival’s Kellogg Special K box in 2016 but must be the favorite to be on Wheaties box this year.
But there are also tragedies and controversies of the Summer Olympics, including the 1972 terrorist attack at the Munich airport and killing of Israeli hostages, the American boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the banning of Russia as a country but not Russian participants this year.
The most enduring controversy concerns the economic cost and environmental destruction related to construction of Olympic venues. Even without a year’s postponement of the 2020 Games, the Tokyo Olympics are expected to be the costliest at $20 billion, about three times Japan’s initial bid.
Without a dramatic change, we surely must be approaching a natural upper limit to the Olympic spectacle. For both the Paris 2024 and the Los Angles 2028 Games, the International Olympic Committee had to re-open bidding and increased their financial support for the new host cities. LA is dreaming of a $100 million net income by using existing sport facilities, thus avoiding costly construction of new venues.
Several recent Olympic hosts have been left with underutilized Olympic villages as a lasting albatross. With LA’s homelessness and environmental disasters, construction of new dormitories for Olympics 2028 would almost certainly generate political opposition.
A feasible future of the Olympics is to decentralize them geographically and sequentially. There is no reason 11,000 athletes competing in different venues need to converge on the same airport and temporary village for a two- to four-week stay. While the dramatic opening ceremony and a central Olympic village as unifying features of the Games are idyllic, Tokyo 2020’s lasting impact may be to make them relics of the past.
