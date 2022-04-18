In September 2018, Michael Dirr, a highly influential American horticulturist, was a Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) featured lecture guest.
Dirr, co-author of a definitive arboreal reference “The Tree Book,” told those gathered: “I’ve spent my life embracing noble trees. When you plant for the future, plant for nobility. Plant oaks.”
Many oaks grow on the MU campus, including the pin oaks, Quercus palustris, that ring the Francis Quadrangle. A white oak, Quercus alba, growing along Columbia’s Hinkson Creek hiking and biking trail that runs through the south end of MU, is currently recognized as the oldest tree on campus.The tree has witnessed activity on the land for more than roughly 200 years.
Pin oaks, an historical favorite landscape species, have a much shorter life span. On the Quad, 26 trees planted nearly 70 years ago have faced additional challenges. Four of six faltering trees removed several years ago had bacterial leaf spot. Subsequent installation of an irrigation system and a change in soil pH has been disruptive. In July 2018, it was determined that an additional five trees were an imminent threat to pedestrians and were eliminated, as were perilous limbs from the remaining 15 trees.
In response to the predictable demise of the last survivors, MU Landscape Services and MUBG convened a group to advise the campus on procedural logistics of the trees’ removal and replacement.
Unsurprisingly, long-lived white oaks, which are better adapted to growing conditions on the Quad — and throughout Missouri — were an easy consensus.
In 2019 Forrest Keeling Nursery in Elsberry, an MUBG partner, donated 70 white oak saplings of five species for the project: Q. bicolor, swamp white oak; Q. lyrata, overcup oak; Q. macrocarpa, bur oak; Q. x ‘Jillian Anne Young’; and Q. x schuetti, Schuette’s oak.
Designated Legacy Oaks of the Francis Quadrangle, the trees were planted at MU’s South Farm, where they’ve been cared for and observed as they put on a little size. Irrigation was installed, they’ve been pruned twice, and Forrest Keeling benefactors, MU alumni Wayne Lovelace and Kim Lovelace Hainsfuther, paid a visit to check on them.
Although pin oak removal and replacement timelines are still being developed, this is the year.
Of the 70 white oaks, 22 will eventually provide the Quad with shade for generations to come. MU will host a celebration of the Legacy Oaks, and the donors who are sponsoring them, in October.
Remaining trees will find homes elsewhere on the campus. Two of the Legacy Oaks were planted on the grounds of the Missouri State Capitol in honor of our state’s bicentennial.
Oaks are a foundational native species in Missouri, and they provide food, habitat and shelter for animals, birds and insects. In 2007, Entomologist Doug Tallamy, also a past MUBG lecturer, published a landmark book, “Bringing Nature Home.” The author found that white oaks support 537 species of butterfly and moth caterpillars, which are critical food for 95% of young native songbirds. More oaks equal more songbirds.
Two events celebrating nature and trees are on the horizon. Friday, April 22, is Earth Day, and the following Friday, April 29, is Arbor Day. Earth Day commemorates the birth of the modern environmental movement, which began in 1970 in this country and went global 20 years later.
In 2010, Earthday.org launched the "Canopy Project" with the goal of improving earth’s environment by planting millions of trees around the globe.
Visitors to MUBG’s booth on Eco Avenue at the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday can pick up a free white oak, while supplies last. You can alsolearn more about the university in a garden and enter your name and email address into a drawing for a basket of gardening goodies, as well as receive MUBG email communications, including “The Leaflet” newsletter.
MUBG is also offering two campus tree tours: one on native trees led by emeritus professor Chris Starbuck at 2 p.m., and a red campus magnolia collection tour at 4 p.m., led by former Superintendent of Landscape Services Charles Paxton. Pre-registration is required with a limit of 20 participants per tour. A golf cart will be available for those who need assistance.
This year marks Arbor Day's 150th anniversary, the tree planter’s holiday. MUBG offers three self-guided campus tree trails on its website and will hold a small ceremony in celebration of another tree removal and planting stewardship effort on campus at the Arts and Science Mall.
We invite you to celebrate by adding just the right tree to your space with tips available at arborday.org/trees/tips.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.