There are so many candidates running for the Democratic nomination for president that it is difficult to keep track, much less pick a favorite.
As of Friday, there are about 18 or 20 — I have lost count, but there could be many more by next week. It's an overabundance of riches.
Consider that the polls show the leading candidate is Joe Biden, and he hasn't announced that he's running. He is followed closely by Bernie Sanders, who is not even a Democrat.
From there, it seems to be the person who has gotten the most air time in recent days. Is it Pete Buttigieg? Beto O'Rourke? Kamala Harris? Elizabeth Warren? Who will be the next in the media limelight? That seems to dictate who is up in the national polls.
To be sure, each of the candidates has a flaw or two. From past mistakes to current ones, none of the candidates is perfect, and, to their credit, none claim to be. The worst flaw seems to be that the candidate is mostly unknown, except to a few avid followers or some sort of regional renown.
Until the moment of the candidates' announcement, I had not even heard of some of these people and I am a “political junkie.”
The problem, for me, in deciding who to support is that all of the candidates are pretty much in agreement about policy issues.
Some emphasize global warming and how to address it. Others speak of the evils of a corporate takeover of democracy. But, while different candidates have differing priorities, there is mostly a commonality about things to focus on. All have raised substantial amounts of money for their bid and, for the most part, they seem to admire each other.
In essence, it all comes down to personality. In the 2016 race for president, neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton had sparkling personalities. Unfortunately (or fortunately), it seems that all of the current candidates rely heavily on that aspect.
In fact, I cannot think of any candidate that has a sour or glum personality with the possible exception of Bernie Sanders, who occasionally comes across as a “grumpy old man,” which I have been accused of being.
On the upside, it is a long way to the Democratic convention, and between now and then it is likely that the number of people hoping to be president will be reduced. There are primaries in the states and a number of debates.
Maybe, when all of this is sorted out, I will make a decision. One thing I know, I will vote for just about any Democrat. Trump makes yellow dogs look good.