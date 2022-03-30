Editor’s note: This column was written as if addressing a friend who’s a transplant to Columbia.
It was good running into you recently. I got to thinking about your comment how you diligently vote every other November, but haven’t really looked into next week’s local election.
I then remembered a wise local community leader once pointed out a rarely discussed aspect of the Columbia area, which is that a lot of people, such as yourself, have migrated here for either college, a job, to retire, etc. from rural and small towns.
These are folks who bring traditional Midwestern values of a good work ethic, wishing to help a neighbor and common sense approach to living. You are cool with paying some taxes to keep up the roads, police to catch crooks, support good public schools and even a basic social safety net. You are no radical.
But, then you observe that public officials in Columbia typically go in a direction opposed to your values. Like a City Council and school board that kept mask ordinances in place seemingly forever, or when the City Council proposed a ban on plastic bags, or attempt to blow 100% of the federal pandemic funds on one-time welfare payments.
Here’s just a note on who you might be interested in next week:
First, for the mayor of Columbia, you would most approve of local businessman Randy Minchew. He is a big guy with a big heart and a solid head on his shoulders. He reminds me of you when nagging problems persist. You often step back, roll up your sleeves and say “Come on, we gotta figure this out.”
He is open about a distant past of overcoming addiction, and puts that experience to the good on the board of a group that helps folks here break that cycle, too. And he has a sensitivity that government can’t fix homelessness alone.
If we could the rank other sharp candidates on the ballot, I could suggest a second choice and likely a No. 3, but Randy is head and shoulders above the rest ... in more ways than one.
In Columbia’s Fourth Ward, on the west side of town, you should consider Erica Pefferman, who publishes and manages a local magazine. She has energy and could sure put her professional skills to work on improving city communications.
Erica is full of fresh ideas, some of which she has gathered from her frequent leadership visits to other communities, who face similar issues. Yes, there are indeed other cities with functioning trash collection.
On the northeast side of town, for the Third Ward ballot, there is no way you would go for incumbent, Karl Skala. He is for government running or controlling a lot more than you’d ever stand; the examples over the last decade or so are endless.
The other fellow on the ballot, Roy Lovelady is running for office for the first time. He says he looked at the Council and didn’t see anybody like himself, so he’d represent the Black and brown community and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Those might not be the check boxes you were actively looking for, but there is unique buzz about this guy. One of the biggest right-wingers I know chatted with Roy at a community forum and found him to be open-minded and willing to listen. He wasn’t there to tell everybody what to do. A Libertarian acquaintance is helping with his campaign. And then, just today, I notice one of the biggest left-wingers I know in town has a yard sign for Roy.
I know you and your family are fired up about the schools. The on-again, off-again school closures, and then your daughter in a mask seemingly forever. The chaotic Zoom sessions with a gaggle of first graders, leading you to question what the heck is being taught to kids around here.
Well, two school board candidates are bringing a fresh approach and new ideas: Andrea Lisenby and Adam Burks. Andrea has kids in various types of education modules, and Adam succeeded in keeping his workplace of 700-plus employees at several locations open and safe the last two years.
Both are CPS parents and seem unafraid to ask needed probing questions, however inconvenient to the establishment. They describe talking to teachers who often quietly open up like whistleblowers, prefacing their privately shared comments with “Please don’t tell anybody I said anything,” for fear of retribution.
I know you have friends who have moved out of the district to Ashland or Hallsville, and some more well-to-do parents who switched to private schools and are so happy now they are not coming back. In talking up Andrea and Adam, one local parent like you offered the slogan “Vote all As for CPS.”
Please think for yourself, and don’t take any of this as gospel, but for pete’s sake, tell your friends that responsible citizens like you all need to get out April 5 to vote common sense.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.