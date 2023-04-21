As another salvo in the book ban debate, the Missouri House of Representatives deleted $4.5 million from this year’s budget that had previously been allocated to public libraries around the state. This move is symbolic since public libraries in Missouri are entirely funded by local personal and property taxes sent to independent libraries. This latest round in the book banning wars is related to Senate Bill 775 that went into effect last August. It permits librarians to ban books for sexually explicit material.
I’ve been thinking about the strengths and weakness of book bans so that I can make up my own mind. Book bans in public schools have been a contentious issue for many years. Some argue that book bans are necessary to protect children from harmful or offensive material, while others argue that book bans violate the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and limit students’ exposure to different ideas and perspectives.
I asked ChatGPT about book bans and this is the response I got:
“Schools have the responsibility to provide a safe and respectful learning environment for students, and it’s reasonable for schools to establish guidelines for appropriate materials to be used in classrooms and school libraries. However, banning books outright can be seen as censorship and limit students’ access to important information and diverse perspectives.
It’s important for schools to establish clear guidelines and criteria for evaluating materials and to ensure that any decisions made about banning books are based on valid and reliable information, rather than personal opinions or biases.
One potential approach is to establish a book review committee made up of diverse individuals with different perspectives and expertise, including educators, librarians, parents and community members. This committee can review books that have been challenged or deemed objectionable and make recommendations about whether the book should be banned, restricted or retained.
It’s also important for schools to consider the First Amendment rights of students and to ensure that any decisions about book banning are made in accordance with the law.
Book bans can have a range of effects on children, and the impact may vary depending on the reasons for the ban and the specific books being banned.
In some cases, book bans can limit children’s access to important information and diverse perspectives, which can hinder their intellectual and academic growth. Exposure to different ideas and viewpoints is essential for developing critical thinking skills and for fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
Moreover, banning books can send the message that certain ideas or perspectives are unacceptable or dangerous, which can stifle intellectual curiosity and creativity among children.
On the other hand, some argue that certain books can be harmful or offensive to children, and that banning these books is necessary to protect children from exposure to harmful material.
In some cases, the attempt to ban a book may backfire, as it may actually increase interest in the book among students and the wider community. This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as the “forbidden fruit” effect, where the very act of banning something can make it more desirable.
Moreover, book bans can also create a sense of curiosity and rebellion among students, which may encourage them to seek out the banned book as a way of asserting their independence and challenging authority.
However, while book bans may increase the popularity of banned books, it’s important to remember that this is not the primary reason for banning books. Book bans are typically based on concerns about the appropriateness of the material for the intended audience, and the potential impact of the material on students’ intellectual, social and emotional development.
Overall, while book bans may sometimes result in increased popularity for banned books, this should not be the primary consideration when deciding whether to ban a book. Instead, decisions about book bans should be based on careful consideration of the potential impact on students, as well as the principles of intellectual freedom and the First Amendment
In any case, book bans are a contentious issue and can have significant implications for intellectual freedom and access to information. It’s important for individuals and institutions to carefully consider the potential impact of book bans and to approach these issues with openness; transparency; and a commitment to free expression and diversity of thought.”
It’s important that we all make up our own minds about book bans by doing careful research and investigation, as I started to do in paragraph two above. But in between that paragraph and this one every word was generated by ChatGPT, an interactive artificial intelligence platform, so I didn’t really have to think very hard. All I did was to delete some sentences to shorten it. I repeat: Most of this column was generated by ChatGPT, a free application. The GPT stands for “generative pre-trained transformer.”
We need to learn about artificial intelligence (AI) applications because they may revolutionize education and society.
Protecting young readers from sexually- and violently-explicit materials is a challenge for parents. My personal views are more restrictive, more conservative, than most readers expect of me. But, I am dubious about public policy restrictions on libraries, primarily, because all the banned material is available online and at commercial bookstores. So, while there are symbolic wins and loses there is no real impact on the young readers in whose names the bans have been adopted.
AI applications like ChatGPT are likely a larger threat to the intellectual development of young readers than are books explaining how it feels to be gay. Rather than banning books of unpopular topics, we could prepare them more for the future if we taught all readers to carefully consider the source of what they are reading. Otherwise, they could be tricked by thoughtfully sounding, but lukewarm and sometimes erroneous, arguments by politicians and teachers — and even media columnists.
