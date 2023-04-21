As another salvo in the book ban debate, the Missouri House of Representatives deleted $4.5 million from this year’s budget that had previously been allocated to public libraries around the state. This move is symbolic since public libraries in Missouri are entirely funded by local personal and property taxes sent to independent libraries. This latest round in the book banning wars is related to Senate Bill 775 that went into effect last August. It permits librarians to ban books for sexually explicit material.

I’ve been thinking about the strengths and weakness of book bans so that I can make up my own mind. Book bans in public schools have been a contentious issue for many years. Some argue that book bans are necessary to protect children from harmful or offensive material, while others argue that book bans violate the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and limit students’ exposure to different ideas and perspectives.

