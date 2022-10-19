Less than three weeks to go before the general election, and I am burned out writing about politics. So to change the subject, allow me to talk about my observations of racing. Go-kart racing.
No, I am not talking about the bumper go-karts at the amusement centers that usually reach a top speed of maybe 20 mph.
If you are thinking that these machines are like the one your dad bought for you or you made when you were a kid with a 3- or 5-horse power Briggs and Stratton motor attached, you’re wrong again.
These owners spend thousands of dollars on these racing machines, plus the equipment used to maintain their karts, the trailers and trucks to haul their stuff and their families hundreds of miles to their next weekend race.
These go-karts are designed to race on oval dirt tracks at speeds of 35 mph and up, depending on the engine being used, the horse power rating and the track on which they are racing. The go-karts I watched had 6-horsepower engines bought at Harbor Freight with limiters. Racing on a small egg-shaped dirt track somewhere on the Missouri prairie, it appeared that the karts went a lot faster than they really were.
My brother-in-law Mike, nephew Mikey and my niece’s husband, Michael, are avid go-karters.
Along with racing their death-defying machines, Mikey is in the business supplying racers with tires and parts for these apparatuses.
So when I was told that Michael’s 8-year-old son, my grandnephew and not another Michael, was going to race his very first race, I was invited to come along. How could I refuse? After all, it is a family affair.
This particular race track is outside the small village of Hams Prairie, which is somewhere south and east of Fulton. Yes, I never heard of it either, but thankfully my WAZE app was able to direct me to the Hams Prairie International Speedway.
The speedway is located on private property, in a field behind a house about an hour drive from Columbia. It was an intimate affair with more racing families than general spectators. Other than a cattle fence separating the fans from the racers, you watch at your own risk.
Did racers from other countries make their way to the boonies of Fulton to race and qualify the track as “International?” I don’t think so, though I think I saw one truck with Texas license plates.
There are a number of categories of races and machines, from “vintage karts,” to races for those over 50 and for junior novices, new to the racing world like my grandnephew.
For the most part, the older, experienced racers understand the rules of the road and how to race this eighth of a mile track (if that long), rarely upsetting the race to present a yellow caution flag.
It was the junior novices who had the most action. They do not have the experience and tended to spinout, bump and otherwise disrupt the continuous running of the race. In the second heat for the youngsters, there were more caution flags for spinouts than there was actual racing.
If you decide to make the trip to the speedway, don’t bother bringing food or drink. There are two concession stands waiting to serve you – food from one, T-shirts and snacks from the other. OK, the prices were a bit high and there was too much salt on the fries, but the food and drink were worth it.
I would have loved to say all was right in the world of go-kart racing and no one was injured, but …
In the last race I watched before heading home, two karts became entangled, sliding into the cattle fence. One driver was injured and a spectator standing on his side of the fence got knocked off his feet. Mikey told me later that neither was seriously hurt.
It does not matter if you are “in to” motor sports, you really need to check out Hams Prairie International Speedway’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HPIS95/. It is fun just watching the videos.
Although I enjoy watching an occasional NASCAR race or dragsters flying down their “strips” every so often, I am not a fanatic. But this was a good time for me, the old guy from the big city who voluntarily went out to the countryside to watch go-karts race rather than fish or play golf. You should try it sometime.
More politics in two weeks, I promise.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and writes a bi-monthly column for the Columbia Missourian.
