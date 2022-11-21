Elegant pink and white floral sympathy sprays on easels lined the hallway outside of room 2-34 in MU’s Agriculture Building on a recent weekday — class projects for the Special Occasions track of MU’s Floral Artistry and Management Undergraduate Certificate. And Room 2-34 is the home of Tiger Garden, MU’s student-run, full-service floral shop — with classroom space in the back.
Lesleighan Cravens, MU Plant Science and Technology instructor, leads student designers at Tiger Garden, serves as instructor for the certificate’s track of five courses and is the adviser for MU’s Floral Design Club with its affiliation as a student chapter of the American Institute of Floral Designers (SAIFD).
Cravens has worked hard to increase such affiliations to build the program’s credibility since 2005 when the program launched. She is a certified floral designer who can serve as a judge at competitions, a member of Professional Floral Communicators-International and is one of 200 members of the Society of American Florists, making MU an AIFD partner school that can conduct certification tests on-site.
Certificate coursework
“We offer five levels of floral design,” Cravens said. “Every semester, 250 students from all disciplines take Introduction to Floral Design, the first course in the series. Even med and dental students take the course because it shows they have experience with hands-on activities.
“Each year, 750 students take certificate courses.
“During the pandemic, we offered the series as distance learning and have continued that,” Cravens said. “We have students from as far away as China.”
Other courses include Everyday, Special Occasion and Wedding Design, plus Retail Floral Management, which focuses on necessities of starting a business — everything from a business model, inventory and marketing to employee management and customer service.
“There will most likely always be a need for florists,” said Sally Schmidt, a junior from Carrolton, in Ag Education.
“I took the intro class and fell in love with it,” she said. “I applied to work at Tiger Garden in 2021 and would like to eventually own my own floral business.”
Tiger Garden Flowers and Gifts
“About 25 students work at Tiger Garden,” Cravens said. “We are a full-service florist, open 9 to 4, Monday through Friday for retail business. We make about 15 deliveries a day. Each year, we make floral arrangements for 200 special events, many on campus. And we average about 50 weddings.
“Everyone who works here does designs. We try to hire out of students taking classes so they have firsthand experience. Getting students passionate about the program and then giving them an outlet is very important,” Cravens said.
Brenna Heavin, a senior in Plant Sciences from Rolla, has worked at Tiger Garden for two years.
“I’m one of four student leaders,” she said. “Three work in the shop and one with events. There is one student leader on every shift to oversee buying, ordering and things like customer complaints.
“I like design and the variety of other things I get to do, including management,” Heavin said.
“I want to stay in [horticulture] but would like to eventually work in landscape architecture. I will have to go back to school for that. In the meantime, I can work at a greenhouse or in floral design.”
Cravens said that Tiger Garden also partners with students in plant propagation classes through MU Plant Science & Technology teaching assistant professor Mary Ann Gowdy, and greenhouse coordinator Michelle Brooks to facilitate two public plant sales each year — a cold season plant sale on the Thursday and Friday before spring break, and warm season offerings at the end of April.
“Again,” Cravens said, “real world retail experiences for students growing and harvesting plants. Money earned goes back into the program. Students also grow mums and poinsettias for us.”
MU Floral Design Club
Each year two to eight students in MU’s Floral Design Club attend the national SAIFD competition at a cost of $2,000 per student. In exchange for club members’ floral arrangements for the MU Chancellor’s Arts Showcase, Mizzou Botanic Garden makes a donation to help defray costs.
Students who choose to compete at the national level sign a contract to put in 50 hours of practice — with testing — before the event.
“The morning of the competition, students will get four categories and a bucket of stuff to make four designs in four hours,” Cravens said. “They are evaluated on creativity, elements and principles.”
Competition at the event is stiff and, Cravens noted, MU students frequently rank among the top designers.
To pick up a gift, a ready-made bouquet or place a specialty order, stop by Tiger Garden. Visit them online at tigergarden.missouri.edu.
