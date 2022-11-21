Elegant pink and white floral sympathy sprays on easels lined the hallway outside of room 2-34 in MU’s Agriculture Building on a recent weekday — class projects for the Special Occasions track of MU’s Floral Artistry and Management Undergraduate Certificate. And Room 2-34 is the home of Tiger Garden, MU’s student-run, full-service floral shop — with classroom space in the back.

Lesleighan Cravens, MU Plant Science and Technology instructor, leads student designers at Tiger Garden, serves as instructor for the certificate’s track of five courses and is the adviser for MU’s Floral Design Club with its affiliation as a student chapter of the American Institute of Floral Designers (SAIFD).

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

