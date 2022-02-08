It is the time of year that Americans celebrate the history of Black Americans.
According to History.com, the celebration of the achievements and contributions of African Americans began with historian Carter G. Woodson and the Rev. Jesse E. Mooreland in 1915. Together they founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). "The group declared its dedication to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other peoples of African descent.”
It is ironic that the celebration of blackness began in the same year that the movie "Birth of A Nation," which gloried the Ku Klux Klan and slaveholding, was introduced in American theaters.
While a monthlong celebration is an honorable endeavor, Black History should be celebrated every day since Black history is American history. The more we know about each other, the better the possibility of us becoming one nation.
Many white people seem perplexed when they are encouraged to join the celebration. Some say that since it is about Black people and I am not Black, why should I celebrate? One woman said to me that she did not know where to start. Who and what should I read? How do I begin?
There is a plethora of material available. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. Rather than being critical of fellow Americans, I suggest some ways to become better acquainted with the saga of Black people.
1. Remember ignorance is not bliss. The history of Black Americans is not presented to make white people feel bad or demean whiteness. It is simply the narrative of Black life in America. When we fail to know our history, we become susceptible to repeating past failures.
2. Engage credible sources. Do not allow social media to become your only teacher. Talk to other Black people about what they recognize as reliable sources of knowledge. Do not be afraid to ask. My mother used to say, “A closed mouth doesn’t get fed.” Ask and you shall receive.
3. Find a genre of interest to you. Do you like poetry, music, education, fiction, aviation, religion/spirituality, medicine? Knowledge comes best when you research in an area that captures your thinking and imagination. Black history offers all the above, so pick a genre and start there.
4. Studying Black history does not mean you are attempting to be Black. Sometimes other people will try to discourage us from learning about other people because of their implicit biases and prejudice. Again, the goal is to learn about your fellow Americans. Do not carry other people’s prejudices. Learn to better yourself.
5. Realize learning about Black history is a marathon and not a sprint. No one gets it all by reading one book, attending one seminar or having one Black friend. Understanding other cultures in America is a lifelong process. Remember, the joy is in the journey.
I hope these suggestions help you participate in the celebration and learn more about Black history. I believe the more we learn about each other, the better the hope of unity can be achieved.