Garden peach, an unusual little tomato with a velvety skin and peachy blush, is one of the more than 100 tomatoes in taste trials at the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource' Tomato Festival on Sept. 7.
Attention tomato lovers: MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Tomato Festival is back. Scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Jefferson Farm and Garden and Central Missouri Research Extension Center, the free public fest offers attendees the opportunity to taste and rate more than 100 tomato varieties, 30-plus pepper varieties, as well as some tomatillos and ground cherries.
Tim Reinbott, director of communications and construction services for the university’s Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station, is the enthusiastic mastermind behind the much-loved event, which for a variety of reasons has not occurred regularly the past several years.
