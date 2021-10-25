For the past several weeks, I have been on an East Coast beach, lounging on the sand and watching the waves. Even so, I — being a news junkie — kept up with international, national, state and local news. I relied on a local morning newspaper in the beach area for most of that, and I also have computer access to The New York Times and the Columbia Missourian.
Most of the news was fairly grim: problems with flooding in various countries, gridlock in Congress, wildfires on the West Coast of this country, hurricanes and typhoons almost everywhere near an ocean (it didn’t seem to matter which ocean), climate change, Gov. Parson apparently not understanding freedom of the press, and Columbia and Boone County planning, zoning and development issues.
Each morning, I read the local newspaper, and each evening, I turned on the computer to see what was happening in New York, Washington, and Columbia.
Then, I came home.
Walking on the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail was an experience revealing that natural events go on in spite of the news. I am a Park Patrol volunteer. As such, walking various trails around town is part of my duties and is altogether quite enjoyable.
In this city, thanks to its Parks and Recreation Department, there are, it seems, trails almost everywhere. No matter where one lives, there is a trail nearby, never more than a mile or so.
As the weather cools, there are fewer and fewer trail users. On a recent morning, the MKT was particularly vacant. While I ambled along — at my age, there’s no such thing as walking fast — on my customary 2-mile walk, there was only one bicyclist, and, while I didn’t count, there appeared to be no more than 10 walkers. Usually, the MKT is somewhat crowded with a number of bikers and walkers. This is especially true of the section of the trail beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial parking lot, just off of Stadium Boulevard.
Not limiting myself to the MKT – which is about a quarter mile from my home – I have also enjoyed other jaunts on the Bear Creek Trail, the Hinkson Creek Trail and several others. All have one thing in common: The trails meander through wooded and natural areas in this city. The number of species or birds is astounding, but it is not necessary to be an avid birdwatcher to enjoy the trails, though I am a member of the Audubon Society. Most people are there for outdoor exercise, as an alternative to indoor gyms.
No doubt, there are many other sports that the Parks and Recreation Department supports, ranging from softball to soccer and pickleball, but I am mostly not interested in those. They have their supporters and the department does have facilities for those sports. However, no matter the interest, the Parks and Recreation Department probably has a program featuring a playing field or building. As a reminder, the department does have a dual role in supporting parks and trails, as well as various venues for recreation.
The department has prepared a list of matters that it will address in the coming years, but most of the extension of the tax fee — this is an extension, not a new fee — will go toward maintenance of existing features. The new facilities proposed are available on the City of Columbia’s website. While many of the proposed issues for funding address non-trail matters, there is quite a bit of money for trails — maintenance for current and acquisition money for new areas.
For those reasons, I urge a “Yes” vote on continued funding for the Parks and Recreation Department and its programs.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.