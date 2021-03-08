Joe Biden won the recent presidential election with more Electoral College votes and many more citizen votes than Donald J. Trump. Accordingly, Joe Biden is now the U.S. President.
But, Trump got a lot of votes. About 174.5 million votes — or about 10 million votes more than he got in the 2016 election. For comparison, Biden garnered more than 7 million more votes than Trump.
To my mind that raises a question. As reported in such national newspapers as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and others, Trump’s narcissistic lying was scrutinized. Among other things, several of his statements, usually in the form of tweets, were clearly designed to appeal to his racist followers. Some tweets were in response to something that had been reported in the above-mentioned newspapers or in various broadcast and cable news outlets.
It was documented beyond all question that Trump lied frequently, almost daily. Yet a slew of people voted for him. No doubt, quite a few tuned in to Fox News, where support of the now former president and other right-wing politicians was aired daily.
However, even on a good day, were there 174 million viewers? So where did non-Fox viewers who voted for Trump get their information, which caused them to give “The Donald” another four years?
No doubt, some liked his cruel policy about the border with Mexico and separating families. His strong support for a border wall — which Mexico would pay for — was another reason for Trump’s popularity. Then there was his blockade of persons from Muslim countries.
Some probably voted for him because he definitely was not the typical D.C. politician. Others liked his “style.”
Even though many of the things that were part of the Trump agenda were clearly not those of the Republican Party, he garnered quite a few votes simply because he was not a Democrat. Those folks simply could not vote for Biden.
So once all those more-or-less valid reasons for voting for Trump are taken into consideration, that still leaves a large number who seem to be racists and xenophobes. Most of these are white supremacists, believing that nonwhite persons are out to take over the country, rooting out elected politicians such as Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and our own Josh Hawley. They decry organized far right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys and Boogaloo movement. But, the fact remains that many of Trump supporters believe in the superiority of the white race and vote accordingly for a national leader who seems to share those views.
Joe Biden, in his campaign and since he is now our president, has bemoaned our divisiveness and vowed to include Republicans in his policies. But how can bipartisanship succeed in a nation where a bit more than 74 million people are opposed to about everything he supports?
Thankfully, I am not a politician and do not need to deal with national issues. I do not see a way forward to bipartisanship, but Biden has the support of about 80 million Americans and we wish him well in this endeavor.