New Year’s resolutions became human convention a few thousand years ago. Plans to improve health, wealth and increase personal happiness and satisfaction top today’s resolution lists, though it’s estimated more than half of these personal pledges fall by the wayside before February dawns.
How about making a 2023 garden resolution? The season doesn’t even start for a couple of months, so you still have a little time to think it over before you commit. Here are a few suggestions.
Visit Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG). Come and walk at your leisure, or guide your visit with lists and maps of MUBG’s specialty gardens and its three Tree Trails from the website: garden.missouri.edu. Also listed are points of interest and two scavenger hunts — one in the gardens and one on the Tree Trails — to add challenge to your exploration. It’s also a great way to get ideas for your yard and gardens.
Plant a native tree.
By adding a small native tree to your yard, you will beautify and add cooling shade to your property. It will attract native insects that provide food for native birds and increase your property’s value. These suggestions are from “Outstanding Native Small Flowering Trees for Small Landscapes,” one of the Grow Native/Missouri Prairie Foundation’s (GN/MPF) Top Ten resource guides, available at grownative.org. For details, you may look up the trees individually in the site’s Native Plant Database. The 10 are: red buckeye, height 10 feet; serviceberry, height 10 to 15 feet; pawpaw, height 20 to 30 feet; hornbeam, height 10 to 15 feet; redbud, height 15 to 20 feet; fringe tree, height 10 to 15 feet; flowering dogwood, height 10 feet; green hawthorn, height 15 to 20 feet; witch hazel, height 10 feet; and wild plum, height 10 to 15 feet.
Plant for pollinators.
A recent study on global farming published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found that inadequate pollination has caused a 3% to 5% loss of fruit, vegetable and nut production. Pollinator loss is now responsible for 1% of all deaths worldwide.
Visit GN/MPF’s Native Plant Database and Top Ten guides for flowers that will attract and support pollinators across the seasons at grownative.org. You also can view a colorful pollinator plant list for the Midwest compiled by the invertebrate conservation organization, the Xerces Society, at: xerces.org/publications/plant-lists/pollinator-plants-midwest-region.
Turn someone on to gardening.
A few easily grown plants that might pique gardening interest in someone who isn’t yet hooked, especially children, are cherry tomatoes, sunflowers and zinnias. Selecting from the many varieties available can be part of the fun.
A cherry tomato plant or two can be grown in a sunny spot or in large containers. Staked and watered, the plants’ progress and the tiny tomato payoff won’t fail to impress.
A long row of sunflower seeds planted in a sunny spot can result in a living wall of wonder topped with big, beautiful blooms that will attract birds once they go to seed. And a row of brilliant zinnias is like garden fireworks. Zinnia blooms are an attractive invitation to moths, butterflies and other insects making bug watching an excellent added attraction.
Go organic.
Organic gardeners do not use synthetic fertilizers and insecticides in their gardens. Manure and compost are organic fertilizers. And planting things like legumes as cover crops once veggies are harvested can add nutrients — like nitrogen — to soil.
Techniques and products exist that will allow you to avoid using synthetic insecticides. Please note that insecticides to kill garden pests also kill beneficial insects.
A MU Extension publication, “Organic Vegetable Gardening Techniques” is available on the Extension website. Search for g6220 at extension.missouri.edu.
Mow less often.
Longer grass and lawns — with a little clover and a few dandelions — can greatly benefit important pollinators. Fireflies like it, too. Less frequently mowed grass dries out less quickly, helping to save some of the estimated 9 billion gallons of water Americans use to irrigate lawns daily. And, according to the EPA, a one-hour session of gas-powered mowing creates 11 times more pollution than driving a new car for an hour.
Test your soil.
By soil testing, you can make sure your plants are receiving the nutrients they need for peak performance. MU Extension offers soil testing for a fee. Visit extension.missouri.edu and search “garden, landscape and lawn soil testing” to learn how to prepare samples and download a form and instructions to submit them.
Try something new.
Pick a new variety or experiment with something you’ve never grown. Discovery is one of the most rewarding reasons to garden.
Here’s to a healthy 2023 for us and the pollinators in our gardens.
