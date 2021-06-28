A few years ago, family farmers who raised hogs found that while the price of pork in the nation’s supermarkets and restaurants went up, their price per hog did not.
At the time, farmers were highly critical of giant corporations, claiming that this was a corporate takeover of the hog market. Their claims were further enhanced when a number of farmers went out of the hog-raising business and the corporations dictated that they would only buy from operations that complied with their dictates.
Then a number of hog-raising operations owned by the very companies that kept prices low on hog markets were deemed by the Environmental Protection Agency as CAFOs or concentrated animal feeding operations. Animal feeding operations are smaller operations with animals confined by the thousands, while CAFOs have animals numbering in the hundreds of thousands. The entire structure is based on “animal units.” One unit is one cow. Thousands of hogs are confined in AFOs or CAFOs, while it takes millions of chickens for a confined operation to be classified as a CAFO.
These CAFOs, while polluting the air and water, contained thousands or millions of animals. Hogs and chickens were no longer sentient beings but were simply units of production.
Farmers were not willing to treat animals as units of production — some of the animals were given names — and fell out of the hog and chicken markets.
Now it appears that the major corporations are doing the same thing to the beef markets. Restaurants are paying higher prices for beef products — filets and steaks — while the farmers who raise beef cattle are finding that the price is about the same. At some point, beef farmers will go out of the cattle-raising business and the Big Four meatpacking companies will take over — if they haven’t done so already.
Boone County is not known for beef cattle farms, but there are a few dairies. However there is a direct connection to this issue: JBS, the Brazilian firm, is one of the Big Four meatpacking companies — the others are Tyson, Cargill and National Beef — that threaten to take over the rearing of beef cattle. And they plan to have an operation in Columbia.
The City Council recently awarded JBS a permit to operate. This was conducted in apparent secrecy. Only when it was a done deal was the public notified. While the pooh-bahs claim that there were some public hearings, the public was not notified of these supposed hearings. Public hearings without the public?
The other culprits do not have operations in Boone County, as far as it is known. But, the companies are located in other areas of this state.
It is not too late to thwart this takeover. Patchwork Family Farms and other such organizations vigorously support family farms and, perhaps inadvertently, support the raising of beef cattle by such farms and do not support large corporations that threaten to take over animal agriculture.
What can be done? The most obvious answer is to stop awarding permits to large corporations to operate without significant public input. But our current City Council apparently responds to the number of jobs that JBS and other corporations promise will be created.
To be sure, the unintended consequence of this is to endanger family farms and their beef-raising efforts. The City Council needs to take a broader look. Otherwise the smaller beef cattle operations will go the same way as did the hog-raising operations some time ago.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.