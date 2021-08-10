From April 1 to Aug. 1, I had the privilege and honor of serving as sabbatical interim minister for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia where the Rev. Molly Housch Gordon is the senior minister.
It was a wonderful and unique experience in so many ways. Although I have served various churches for over 40 years, I have never had the opportunity to serve a church like this one.
I am African American; they are 99% white. I am theist, though many of the members are non-theistic. I am Christian (in the non-European, Anglo-American broad sense of the term); most of the members are not. I was molded and shaped in the tradition of the Black church; they were not. It sounds like a recipe for disaster, doesn’t it? Yet, it was a successful and meaningful experience for me and the congregation. Why?
First, it was wonderful and unique because they had the courage to accept Black leadership. While many churches of every kind talk the talk of diversity and inclusion, only one of them, Bethel Baptist Church, have hired a Black person to lead the congregation even on an interim basis. All the other churches that have had vacant positions have thought “white first” and then filled the position. There are many gifted African American clergy who would love an opportunity to serve a predominately white congregation. Far too many Black clergy are overlooked because of color, pure and simple.
Second, they did not allow our differences to interfere with what we hold in common. For both of us social justice is paramount to doctrinal confessions. Both of us believe in the ultimate worth of the human person, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, class. etc. We agreed to be who we are. I am a very enthusiastic preacher. Never did they rebel because of it. We learned to affirm each other’s style of worship. I believe in ontological evil (after all, I am a philosopher shaped in the Black experience), most in this congregation do not. We learned to affirm each other’s style of worship with intellectual integrity and historical background.
Third, we took the risk of loving each other. We decided to commit ourselves to building the beloved community. Loving one another in this society is a risk. “Can I trust you?” is the fundamental question. We trusted one another even when it was somewhat difficult. How many times have we looked for a place where one can trust the other?
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia is not a perfect church, but it is a healthy church. There are so many toxic churches that claim “we love everybody” but are color struck and money hungry. Toxic churches are about status and class, healthy churches are committed to "koinonia," community. Healthy churches extend radical welcome and truth in love. Sometimes they fail, but they try.
I encourage you to visit the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. They have a wonderfully gifted pastor, and they are about the work of building a beloved community. It will be worth your time.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.